The Giles County boys and girls’ basketball teams split a doubleheader with rival Marshall County last Friday in the Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
In the opener, the Lady Bobcats nabbed their first home win of the season, dropping the Tigers by a 48-39 margin.
The Lady Bobcats (2-6) led for the vast majority of the contest, holding a 9-8 margin at the end of the first and a 21-16 lead at halftime.
The Lady Bobcats poured in 27 points in the second half to preserve the victory, their first home win since their last meeting versus Marshall County on Feb. 2, 2021.
Junior forward Kataiah Dudley led the charge with 24 points in the victory for the Lady Bobcats. Amya Coffey added nine points to flank Dudley in the Lady Bobcat scoring column.
Bobcats Fall to Tigers at the Buzzer
In the nightcap, the Bobcats dropped a 63-61 heartbreaker to rival Marshall County.
The visitors took control of the game early, building their lead to double-digits in the first half. The Tigers held a 34-24 lead at the end of the first two quarters.
Behind Jack Harper’s 26 points, however, the Bobcats rallied back to tie the contest at 61-61 with just 58 seconds remaining. The Bobcats attempted to hold for the final shot, but sophomore Kamauri Turner’s effort clanged off the iron with 10 seconds to play.
Omarion Alred took possession for the Tigers and raced into the frontcourt with a leaner falling as time expired.
The loss marked a sixth-straight for the Bobcats (1-6) since winning their season opener at Moore County.
Both teams return to action at Fayetteville on Dec. 14 and at Forrest on Dec. 17.
