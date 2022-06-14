GT Enterprises scored four runs in the first and never looked back en route to a 15-2 rout of First National Bank in Little League softball action at Richland Park last Thursday.
The game was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live from Richland Park. All games carried on Pulaski Citizen Live can be listened to on the Mixlr app by searching “PCL GCHS” or “PCL Richland.”
The contest broke in favor of GT early, with the squad plating four runs in the very first inning. Three runners reached via walk or being hit by pitch, but clutch hitting from Hadley Hastings and Josylan Tate caused most of the damage.
GT started the second inning off with consecutive walks, with Kalyn Holt and Saniyah Turner coming around to score on hits from Hastings and Tate once more.
Holt scored an additional run in the third inning, which pushed the lead up to 7-0 after three full innings.
But the game officially blew open in the fourth when GT exploded by the game’s final eight runs. Hits from Hastings, Tate, Ella Baker, and Harmony Garrett pushed the lead well out of reach from FNB.
FNB was limited to just two hits on the night, but they made them count, scoring two runs in the fourth inning for the ultimate 15-2 final tally.
Tate had a dominant performance in the pitcher’s circle for GT, striking out 10 batters on the night and allowing just four baserunners all evening.
Tate finished the evening 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double and single to her credit. Hastings added three singles on the night.
Other offensive highlights for GT included a 2-for-3 effort from Garrett, and an official 1-for-1 night from Holt, who walked twice in her three total at-bats.
Despite the lopsided score, the matchup was between the top two Little League teams at Richland Park, with GT improving to 8-0 and FNB falling to 7-2 on the year.
Bank of Frankewing, Exit Realty and People’s Choice Realty all trail behind in the five-team league.
