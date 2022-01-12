Just days before icy weather arrived in Giles County, the Richland girls’ basketball team went cold in fourth quarter in a 46-37 loss to Fayetteville on Jan. 4 in Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The loss marked a third straight for the Lady Raiders (5-9), who were without starting point guard Gracie Braden for a third-straight contest. Braden suffered an injury in the Lady Raider loss to Summertown on Dec. 29 and could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Despite Braden’s absence, the Lady Raiders fought valiantly and hung tough with a much-improved Fayetteville (11-5) squad, which had already swept Giles County in two meetings this season.
The contest was deadlocked at 21-21 after two quarters, and both teams scored 12 points each in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter knotted at 33 points apiece.
Richland could never find its offensive footing in the final stanza, as Fayetteville outscored the home team by a 13-4 margin to pull away for the nine-point victory.
Sisters Katie and Kristen Garner led the Lady Raiders in scoring, pouring in 10 points each. Both sisters also scored exactly half of their points at the free-throw line, with Katie Garner swishing home all five attempts, while Kristen Garner was 5-of-8 at the line.
Danica Bridgers and Shelby Higgins trailed just behind the sisters with eight points apiece, but Katelyn Bass’ one point marked the lone other tally on the Lady Raider scoresheet.
Fayetteville’s Gracie Hoagland led all scorers with 13 points.
Richland now turns its sights to District 10-A play, which was scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 7, but was delayed due to inclement weather.
Richland will host Santa Fe in its first home district matchup of the season this Friday, with another home clash versus Hampshire to follow on Jan. 18.
Every Richland Lady Raider District 10-A matchup is set to be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and PulaskiCitizen.com.
Tipoff in Friday’s matchup is set for 6 p.m. in Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
