Junior Ari Howard’s career night powered the Lady Bobcats to a second-straight District 12-AA win Jan. 26.
Howard knocked down eight 3-point baskets for the GCHS girls (5-9, 2-4), the most in at least a decade for the club, to take down Forrest at home. The team had captured its first district win the previous contest at Community and could potentially host a district tournament first round game with a strong finish. GCHS is just one game back of second place in the district standings.
The Lady Cats were scheduled to host Marshall County yesterday (Tuesday), looking to even the season series after a narrow loss in Lewisburg. The team is then scheduled to host Murfreesboro Central Magnet Friday.
GCHS 66
Community 63
The Lady Cats picked up their fourth road win of the season and first district victory at Community Jan. 22.
The recent series against the Viqueens has become one of the best in the mid-state with last year’s three contests being decided by only a combined seven points including two overtime bouts. This year’s victory over Community now gives GCHS a four-game win streak over the district foe.
Hanna Hill scored a game-high 22 points including 20 in the first half, her largest single half scoring performance this season. GCHS led 34-29 at the half without senior forward Teondra Williams who was out due to contact tracing.
Guards Ari Howard and Maddie White combined with Hill to feature in one of the team’s best performances by the back court this season. White, a sophomore, scored a career-high 16 points including four 3-point baskets. Howard added 14 points including a 5-of-5 night at the line and three 3-point baskets. The strong shooting night of Howard was just the first of two in what may go down as one of the strongest two-game stretch shooting performances in school history.
Community refused to bow out early, though, pulling within a single basket entering the fourth quarter. M.J. Simmons scored a team-high 17 points for Community, but the Lady Cats closed out the road victory.
Kylie Hendricks scored six points for GCHS. Amya Coffey chipped in five, and Kataiah Dudley finished with four.
GCHS 52
Forrest 43
Ari Howard put up a career-high 32 points and found open space for eight 3-point baskets in a home win over Forrest.
Howard knocked down three-straight corner 3-pointers to open the contest as part of a night in which she accounted for nearly two-thirds of her team’s scoring. After the Lady Rockets began to adjust their defense to keep a closer tab on the shooter, Howard hit two shots from near the half-court logo in the second half to prove it was her night.
When shots were not falling for GCHS, forward Kylie Hendricks was collecting rebounds as if they were assists and scoring putbacks to contribute to her eight points. After the Lady Rockets had keyed on her early, star senior Hanna Hill found room to work over the second and third quarters for 12 points as the three contributed their team’s full scoring load.
The game was tied or within one possession at the end of each of the first three quarters before GCHS outscored its opponent 13-6 in the fourth.
Kinslee Inlow led Forrest with 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. Laura Mealer finished with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.