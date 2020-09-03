Junior Raiders Clinch Second-Straight Shutout

The Richland Middle School football team scored a resounding 34-0 rout of Wayne County at home Tuesday for a 2-0 start to the season.
In fact, the Raider defense has yet to give up a single point this season after opening with a 22-0 victory over Collinwood Aug. 18.
RMS opened Tuesday’s ball game on defense, forcing a punt after a lone Wildcat first down.
The Raiders’ Lucas Eslick opened the ensuing possession with a 20-yard run to set his team up near midfield. Eslick picked up 51 rushing yards on the drive, but a play that was blown up in the backfield and a Collinwood sack placed RMS in a 4th and 14 situation just outside the red zone. Quarterback Blaine Woodard completed his first attempt of the day, though, for a 28-yard touchdown to receiver Nash Petty.
The home team added the two-point conversion on a trick play that saw running back Andrew Huff take the pitch and toss a touchdown pass back to the quarterback, Woodard.
The following Wayne County possession was the team’s longest of the night with two 16-yard rushes by the opposing quarterback moving the ball into opponents’ territory. However, Matthew Olivares collected a fumble for the defense’s first of four forced turnovers in the contest.
Eslick needed one play to put RMS on the board again with a 61-yard scamper into the end zone for a 16-0 lead at halftime when Petty added the conversion run.
The Raiders led 16-0 at intermission, running only 10 offensive plays in the first half.
Eslick eclipsed his longest rush of the night on the second play of the second half, racing 65 yards before he was caught inside the five-yard line. Richland was unable to punch it into the end zone on the drive when a fumbled snap led to a turnover on the one-yard line.
Wayne County took over possession within the shadow of its own goal posts, and the Raiders nearly scored a safety on the first play. The Wildcats picked up just two yards on the drive before a punt gave RMS the ball at the opponents’ 27-yard line.
De Shun Hannah’s 20-yard carry set up a goal line play for Petty who rushed for a one-yard touchdown, his second of the evening. RMS led 22-0 with under a minute remaining in the third quarter after a failed conversion.
Defensive lineman Tyler Hernandez came away with a “strip-six” on the following play as the Wayne County full back entered the scrum, but Hernandez emerged with the ball and a full head of steam sprinting the opposite direction. The eighth grader’s 35-yard return touchdown pushed the lead to 28-0 with now just 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
Olivares padded his stats on the next snap with his second takeaway of the night, this time on an interception which he returned for more than 20 yards before being forced out of bounds.
The Raiders sent in their second team offense, and the Wildcat defense forced a punt for the first time in the contest.
The RMS defense forced a turnover on downs in four plays, setting up the offense at the opponents’ 29-yard line for one final scoring opportunity.
Casen Yokley rushed for a 15-yard gain followed by a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Rhett Maxwell to bring the game to its final tally of 34-0.
Richland’s Kingston Dale recovered a fumble on the following defensive possession to close the contest and push RMS to 2-0.
Eslick was the night’s offensive star with 177 yards and a touchdown on only six rushes. Richland finished with 268 yards of offense compared to just 79 offensive yards for the Wildcats.
