A late push by J.P. Easterling and Mt. Pleasant led to a season-opening loss for the Richland Middle School football team, 32-6, on Aug. 9 at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.

The first regular season contest revealed a host of positives and negatives for the Raiders who struggled to slow down a Mt. Pleasant rushing attack that relied on consistent gains in the first half and long scoring plays in the second.

IMG_1610 web.jpg

Richland running back Brody Waldron fights for yardage in the fourth quarter of Richland’s loss to Mt. Pleasant on Aug. 9.  Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

 

