The Richland Middle School football team finished its season just shy of an area championship, falling 22-8 on the road to a high-powered Loretto Middle squad last Thursday.
The loss was a heartbreaker for the Junior Raiders, who fell for the second-straight season in the Quad County Championship title game.
Loretto won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.
The Junior Raiders wasted little time in putting points on the board, marching 59 yards in seven plays for the game’s opening score.
The Junior Raiders relied on the rushing attack to produce the game’s opening score, running the ball on all seven plays, capped by a 19-yard score from eighth grade rusher Shooter Foster.
Eighth grade quarterback Jake Sands found eight grade wideout Austin Eslick on the ensuing two-point conversion, pushing the Junior Raider lead to 8-0 less than four minutes into the ballgame.
The Richland defense dug in on its first drive of the ballgame, forcing the hometown Mustangs to punt after picking up just one first down.
Eighth grade lineman John Garrett, Foster and eighth grade linebacker AJ Bates all had big stops on the drive, with Foster and Bates combining for a big sack on second down to set up a third-and-long situation.
After a Loretto punt, the Raiders took over late in the first quarter at their own 39. Sands led the Raiders down the field, but a third-and-long pass was intercepted. A block in the back penalty brought the ball back to Loretto’s own 33.
The Mustangs went on to score their first points of the night on the drive, marching 67 yards in five plays, highlighted by a 47-yard pass down to the Raider 10-yard line.
Richland denied the ensuing two-point attempt, however, and kept an 8-6 lead with just under three minutes left in the half.
The Junior Raiders saw another drive near the redzone fizzle out, as bruising eighth grade rusher Levi Reedy was stopped on a fourth-and-short with just nine seconds left in the half.
The Mustangs went into the bag of tricks on their offensive possession, executing a 79-yard hook-and-ladder play for a touchdown, but saw the score wiped away due to an illegal formation penalty.
The Mustangs tried the same play again on the final play of the half, but the pass was intercepted by Junior Raider Casen Yokley, who was tackled just five yards shy of the endzone as time expired.
Ahead 8-6 at the half, the Junior Raiders kicked off to the Mustangs, who began to find their offensive footing in the second half.
Loretto produced an eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive that ate up over half of the third quarter. The Mustangs broke loose on a 30-yard run for the scoring play, and added a two-point conversion that pushed the advantage to 14-8 with 3:54 left in the third.
The Junior Raider offense, meanwhile, went cold in the second half. Richland punted once and saw the Mustangs intercept another pass to effectively ice the ballgame.
The Mustangs added a fourth-quarter quarterback sneak touchdown and two-point conversion to push the lead to a final score of 22-8.
“I am so proud of these players and coaches,” Junior Raiders head coach Nick Patterson said. “They worked so hard throughout the summer and this season to become a solid football team and make another run at this region championship. To get here two years in a row says a lot about these young men and this coaching staff. We have a lot to be excited about for the future of Raider football.”
The loss dropped the Junior Raiders to 4-2 on the season. Richland finished with a 4-1 record in regular-season region play.
