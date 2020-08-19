The Richland Middle School football program continues to build on the success of the Junior Pro Raiders, while also sending successful players to the high school game.
The success of the high school team, which snapped a 12-year playoff drought, can be attributed in large part to the work that the middle school program has put in and the continuity that was missing until recent years. Head coach Nick Patterson once again emphasized that he and his middle school coaches, Matthew Baxter, John Bilyeu, Wil Sands and Barry Davis, want to get players involved in the team’s culture and schemes at lower levels to foster high school success.
“We feel like it’s important for them to start learning our verbiage on the junior high level,” Patterson said. “It will be a scaled back version of what we do high school-wise, but very similar from a schematic and philosophy standpoint.”
At quarterback, Blaine Woodard will see his first time as a starter after Bryce Miller piloted the team to two successful campaigns. Blaine is the younger brother of three-year high school starter, Braxton Woodard.
At running back, the team returns dual starters Andrew Huff and Lucas Eslick after the two had breakout seventh grade seasons. Patterson added that Nash Petty, Jayden Pryor, De Shun Hannah, Killian Smith, Matthew Olivares and Jace-Carter Miller will all be skill position players who will play key roles.
On the offensive line, the team has Chris Buchanan, Tyler Hernandez, Lukas Martin, Wyatt Journey and Cam McNeese, among others. These players will also make up the bulk of the defensive front seven along with Ayden Burlison. The offensive skill position players will also serve as primary players in the defensive secondary.
Patterson noted that the late start has been more difficult on the middle school program than the high school program because of the importance of seeing young players in game and contact situations.
“It’s a little hard with middle school because a lot of us haven’t had any contact until today. With junior high, you have to see who is going to hit and who is going to block and who is going to tackle, that sort of thing really every year. High school-wise, you have a better idea what you have coming back. This next week or two will be big for our junior high to see where we are and who wants to really get in there and play some football once the pads come on,” he said.
The coach went on to praise the work ethic of the young squad as a key strength.
“We have a lot of young guys who really love the game of football and are excited to get out there. A lot of those guys got thrown into the fire as seventh graders last year, so now, they’ve had another year of weights and understanding what it’s all about. So, I look for them to have a big year in terms of leadership and experience for a lot of these eighth grade kids. It’s a real competitive group, and I think that’s going to start paying off,” he said.
