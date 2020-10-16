The Richland Middle School football team finished just six points shy of capturing the Quad County Championship on its home field in the team’s first year in the new conference Thursday night.
The Junior Raiders found themselves in a rematch against a physical Wayne County team that was low on speed, but had multiple physical runners to methodically move the chains and slow the pace of the game to a grinding halt.
The first time the two teams played, RMS was victorious 34-0 at Wayne Hobbs Stadium. However, this edition of the newly minted rivalry saw Richland miss out on virtually every break the team caught in the first matchup, resulting in an 8-2 loss. The Wildcats dominated time of possession and held onto the ball for more than 70 percent of the game. Richland only attempted 17 offensive plays.
The Junior Raiders won the toss and chose to put its stellar defense on the field first, which had led the team to a 5-1 regular season. Wayne County botched the kick return, starting its first drive inside its own 10-yard line. Two plays later, a fumbled snap led to a safety and a 2-0 lead for RMS.
But the Richland special teams’ ensuing blunder set the tone for a night of missed opportunities as the return team was unable to dive onto a lose ball on the safety kick. The Wildcats took over possession at their own 40.
RMS turned back Wayne County on fourth and long to retake possession for the team’s most successful drive of the night. Nash Petty broke free for a 24-yard run, and Lucas Eslick added a 34-yard jaunt down the sideline before being tackled at the Wildcat 11-yard line. The Junior Raiders lost yardage on three-straight plays, though, and a pass from Blaine Woodard to Petty came just two yards shy of the first down at the three-yard line.
Wayne County marched down the field on a 13-play, 97-yard drive which picked up over half of the team’s total yardage on the night. The Wildcats took the lead on a five-yard touchdown via a quarterback keeper. The two-point pass play was successful for an 8-2 lead with 35 seconds remaining before halftime. Wayne County attempted 24 offensive plays in the first half to just 10 for Richland.
The Junior Raiders opened the third quarter with possession, but were forced into a three-and-out. Matthew Olivares’ 37-yard punt rolled out of bounds inside the 20-yard line to win the field position battle.
The RMS defense forced its own three-and-out, and a poor Wayne County punt gave the home team possession at the Wildcat 36-yard line.
On third and 11, Woodard delivered a beautiful pass to Andrew Huff for a 30-yard gain, but an illegal motion penalty called the play back, and RMS turned the ball over on downs.
Wayne County began a backbreaking possession that spanned 15 plays and 53 yards to drain the remainder of the time off the clock. The Junior Raiders came up with a big third down stop to set up fourth and long. However, a personal foul penalty on a questionable late hit resulted in a first down to prolong the drive.
Wayne County finished the night with 42 offensive plays to just 17 for RMS. The Wildcats were held to just 162 offensive yards by a stout RMS defense. The Junior Raider offense finished with just 76 yards.
Eslick led RMS with 48 yards on eight rushing attempts. Petty added 34 offensive yards (22 rushing, 12 receiving) on four offensive touches.
The Junior Raiders close the season at 5-2 overall with a runner-up finish for the Quad County Championship.
