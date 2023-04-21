Marie Bodily struck out eight and then relied on her defense to twirl a perfect game in a 5-0 win versus Lewis County Tuesday night at the GCHS Softball Field.
Bodily was magical from the start as she weaved in and out of the Lady Panther lineup at will.
But even as dominant as Bodily was, she still needed some assistance from her defensive teammates to pull off the feat.
Defensively, Mia Callahan made a diving catch in left field and shortstop Maddie White snagged a ground ball up the middle and recorded the out at first for the final out of the ballgame.
“A perfect game is a huge accomplishment for any pitcher,” Lady Bobcats head coach Morgan May said. “And we are thrilled for Marie and her efforts. But what was crazy is that Marie and the rest of the team weren’t really aware she was throwing one. They all just continued to do their jobs.”
Bodily threw 93 pitches in the win — 61 of which were strikes.
Even a pitcher tossing a perfect game needs run support, however, and luckily Bodily received hers early.
GCHS scored a run in the top of the first and then added two more in the second. The Lady Bobcats added their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a little added insurance.
The Lady Bobcats had seven hits as a team. White went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Hope Murphy added a double in a 1-for-3 night. Caydee Pipkins, Chloe Norwood, Murphy and Callahan produced the four RBIs on the night.
