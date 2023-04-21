IMG_1644.JPG

Marie Bodily winds up during Tuesday's perfect game versus Lewis County.   Photo courtesy of LeAnn Bond

Marie Bodily struck out eight and then relied on her defense to twirl a perfect game in a 5-0 win versus Lewis County Tuesday night at the GCHS Softball Field.

Bodily was magical from the start as she weaved in and out of the Lady Panther lineup at will.

Tags

Load comments