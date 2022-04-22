The Giles County Lady Bobcats split two District 10-AA matchups this week, blasting Lewis County by a 17-1 margin on Tuesday, but falling 8-4 to Summertown on Wednesday.
The split sees the Lady Bobcats land at 5-1 in district play, tied for first with Summertown with just two games remaining.
GCHS and Summertown both sport 5-1 records, with both squads winning their respective home games in the season series.
Giles County has dates versus Loretto (April 26) and Mt. Pleasant (May 2) still remaining on their district schedule.
Summertown 8
Giles County 4
After defeating Summertown at home just a week prior, the Lady Bobcats fell behind early and never mounted a rally in a four-run defeat in north Lawrence County on Wednesday, April 21.
The Lady Bobcats did themselves no favors, leaving the bases loaded in the top of the first inning when Abby White hit a tough-luck grounder right back to the pitcher, who fired home for a force out and then on to first for the inning-ending double play.
Summertown pounced quickly, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first off of starting pitcher Marie Bodily.
The frame started innocently enough, with Summertown leadoff hitter Eryca Abbott reaching on a hard-hit ball to second. Abbott was bunted over the second and used aggressive baserunning to scurry over to third.
A one-out fielder’s choice saw shortstop Maddie White throw home, but not in enough time to nab the speedy Abbott at the plate.
The Lady Eagles tacked on two more runs in the frame, leading 3-0 after the first.
Giles County scratched across a run in the top of the second, trimming the deficit to just two when Hope Murphy slapped an RBI single to right field, plating Alley Fletcher, who led off the frame with a double to right.
Summertown was quick to respond, adding another run in the bottom half of the inning and pushing their edge to 4-1.
The Lady Eagles scored in every inning but one in the victory, leading by a 6-1 margin after four innings.
Giles County did not go quietly, however, and clawed its way back into the contest with two runs — all with two outs — in the top of the fifth.
Morgen Sharp reached on a one-out bunt single and moved into scoring position on a groundout from Melia Roberts.
Bodily looped a single to shallow left field, easily plating Sharp and giving the Lady Bobcats their second run of the day.
After Bodily raced to second on the throw home, Maddie White drove her home on a two-out line drive to right and bringing the score to 6-3.
Yet again, the Lady Eagles poured on the pressure, adding two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth off of relief pitcher Karsen Brown.
Trailing 8-3, Giles County made a small rally late in the seventh, scoring a run when Roberts raced home on a wild pitch.
With two runners aboard, Fletcher popped out to first to end the ballgame.
Despite scoring just four runs, the Lady Bobcats connected for 10 hits on the day. Fletcher’s second-inning double was the lone extra-base hit of the afternoon.
One of the team’s best hitters of late, Maddie White finished the ballgame with three singles in four at-bats.
Sharp had two bunt singles at the leadoff position for the Lady Bobcats.
Bodily suffered the loss in the circle, allowing five runs — only three of which were earned — in three innings of work.
Brown allowed three hits and three runs in her three innings of relief.
The pitching duo was a departure from the normal surefire Lady Bobcat ace Gracie Pickett, who held Summertown to just one run a week prior. Pickett did pitch all seven innings in the Lady Bobcats win versus Lewis County just a day prior.
Summertown’s Hannah Lindsey picked up the win, limiting the damage when Giles County threatened as she scattered 10 hits across seven innings, but allowed just three earned runs.
Lady Eagles leadoff hitter Abbott was a tricky out all afternoon for GCHS, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a double. Abbott scored three times and drove in a run.
Giles County 17
Lewis County 1
Melia Roberts and Mia Callahan drove in four runs each to help fuel the Lady Bobcats to a 17-1 victory versus Lewis County last Wednesday.
Giles County controlled the game from the jump, scoring in all but one of the seven innings and building up a 9-0 lead after five.
The seventh inning is when the bats exploded for Giles County, with the team plating eight runs in the frame.
The Lady Bobcats posted 17 hits in the lopsided victory, highlighted by a two-run homer from Marie Bodily in the top of the seventh.
Roberts and Callahan, meanwhile, combined to go 5-for-9 at the plate, with Roberts finishing 2-for-5 with two doubles. Callahan was 3-for-4 with a double and two singles.
Every Lady Bobcat but one had a hit on the afternoon and everyone in the lineup but one scored at least one run.
Alley Fletcher also had two doubles in the win, driving in two runs.
The 9-0 lead was plenty for Lady Bobcat starter Gracie Pickett, but the eight insurance runs in the seventh did not hurt.
Pickett did not allow a run until the seventh, striking out 12 batters on the day and allowing just two hits to cruise to the easy win in the circle.
The win gave Giles County the season sweep versus Lewis County, beating the Lady Panthers by a combined 27-1 margin.
