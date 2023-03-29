Gracie Pickett came within two outs of a no-hitter and the Giles County bats did the rest as GCHS cruised to a 10-0 victory in its District 10-AA opener last night versus Loretto.
The win pushed the Lady Bobcats (11-2-1, 1-0) to the top of the district standings and kept their momentum rolling in the early part of the young season.
Tuesday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The win also gave GCHS a measure of revenge against the Lady Mustangs who took 3-of-4 ballgames versus the Lady Bobcats last season. Three of the four contests were decided by two runs or less.
Tuesday’s affair started on a shaky note for GCHS as Loretto drew consecutive one-out walks and quickly moved runners to second and third.
But that’s when Pickett dug deep and induced a popup on the infield and then notched a strikeout to leave the Lady Mustang runners stranded in scoring position.
That would be as close as Loretto ever got to scoring on Pickett, who sat down 15 straight batters after the pair of first-inning walks.
Loretto did not record its first hit until knocking a one-out single up the middle in the top of the sixth.
That hit proved to be the lone blemish of the day against Pickett, who relied on the Bobcat defense — which did not commit an error all day — to do the rest.
The Lady Bobcat bats, meanwhile, woke up early as GCHS plated five runs in the first and never looked back.
GCHS tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the third, added two more in the fifth and then ended the game early with two more in the sixth.
Every Lady Bobcat had a hit in the commanding victory and all but two eventually came around to score at least one run.
Morgen Sharp, Maddie White, Marie Bodily, Kenzie Tate and Mia Callahan all collected two hits each. Sharp and White combined to drive in five runs in the first two slots in the Lady Bobcat lineup.
Hope Murphy and Kenzie notched doubles on the afternoon.
In addition to strong performances at the plate, the Lady Bobcats were strong defensively as freshman right fielder Caydee Pipkins had three strong plays, highlighted by an assist on an out at first base and a highlight-reel catch in foul territory.
GCHS returns to action Thursday at Lewis County and will also travel to Moore County on Friday.
