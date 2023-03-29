Gracie Pickett came within two outs of a no-hitter and the Giles County bats did the rest as GCHS cruised to a 10-0 victory in its District 10-AA opener last night versus Loretto. 

The win pushed the Lady Bobcats (11-2-1, 1-0) to the top of the district standings and kept their momentum rolling in the early part of the young season.

Tags

Load comments