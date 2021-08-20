Entering the 2021 season, Giles County head volleyball coach Jamie Bedingfield sees reason to be optimistic about the Bobcats’ upcoming year.
Without the benefit of middle schools to funnel players into the Bobcat pipeline, the teams have struggled to produce consistency in years past.
But a strong group of seniors and mix of talented underclassmen could change that this fall.
“In my mind, we have a really strong mix of players for this fall,” Bedingfield said. “We have some terrific seniors that have put in the hard work for the last three seasons. They know how to play hard and where we ultimately want to be as a program. But we also have some really hungry and talented up-and-comers. I really like that blend and hope it can produce a good year for us.”
A total of 13 upperclassmen fill the majority of the varsity roster for the Bobcats this year, led by senior Chloe Shelton.
Pairis Brown, Camille Campbell, Tierra Garrett and Deleysha Williams join Shelton as the team’s five core senior standouts. All five seniors are capable of playing virtually any positions on the court, Bedingfield noted.
“Our seniors can do a little bit of everything,” Bedingfield said. “Chloe is extremely versatile and her experience and drive really push the other girls on our squad. But Pairis, Camille, Tierra and Deleysha all play just about wherever. On nights where we need a stronger defensive presence, they may fill that role. But on a night where our attack needs a boost, they can play there, too.”
That balance will look to fuel a Bobcat roster that wants to continue to climb toward the top of the District 9-AA ranks.
“Our district is usually pretty tough, but we have continued to get a little better each and every year,” Bedingfield said. “If our girls can go out and compete at the level I think we can, maybe we can creep a little further up the standings and continue to grow this program.”
Murfreesboro Central Magnet and Marshall County are among the top competition in 9-AA, with the latter being a traditional rival for the Bobcats. If an extra incentive was needed, Marshall County is now coached by Bedingfield’s daughter and former Bobcat, Kaileigh Bedingfield.
“We always want to knock off Marshall County,” Bedingfield said. “But there’s a little extra element added to the rivalry this year for sure with Kaileigh now being their head coach, for sure. Murfreesboro Central Magnet is always tough, and you always want to knock off Lawrence County as well.”
Eight matches will be played inside the Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium this fall, highlighted by Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 matches versus Murfreesboro Central Magnet and Marshall County, respectively. The Bobcats are set to host Lawrence County in their final home match of the season on Sept. 28.
The Bobcats will also feature non-district matches versus nearby Mt. Pleasant, Cascade and Collinwood.
“Honestly, I think we can be competitive in all of our district matches this season,” Bedingfield said. “If the girls want to do it, they have the ability to do it. I like the challenges our schedule gives us, and now it’s just time to go out there and compete and see what we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.