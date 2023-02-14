The Giles County girls’ basketball team started its postseason with a 62-40 home victory versus Mt. Pleasant in the opening round of the District 10-AA tournament last night inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
With the win, the Lady Bobcats (4-23) notched their first two-game win streak of the season after they defeated the same Mt. Pleasant squad last Friday in the regular-season finale.
Last night’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
Giles County was sluggish to start Monday’s outing and even trailed the Tigers (9-18) for a brief stretch midway through the quarter.
The Lady Bobcats began to find their offensive footing, however, and led 10-5 after one.
GCHS would never relinquish the lead, but had to withstand a small run from the Tigers in the second quarter. GCHS led by as many as nine, but Mt. Pleasant trimmed its deficit to just three late in the frame.
But GCHS scored five straight points to close the period and led 30-22 at the break.
The third quarter was the deciding frame for the Lady Bobcats as they continued to pour on the pressure and ballooned their lead to as many as 19.
GCHS pushed its edge to 20-plus at various points in the fourth quarter before winning the contest by 22.
The outside-inside tandem of Karson Brown and Kataiah Dudley powered the Lady Bobcat offense. Brown poured in 21 points and buried all three of GCHS’ 3-pointers on the night. Dudley, meanwhile, added 20 points down low and dominated the glass for the Lady Bobcats.
Kiya Gibson added 12 points for GCHS.
Ayanna Jones notched 12 points and Addison Workman added 11 to lead Mt. Pleasant in scoring.
The win meant that GCHS punched its ticket to Thursday’s tournament semifinals held at Mt. Pleasant.
The fourth-seeded Lady Bobcats will meet No. 1 seed Summertown at 7:30 p.m.
