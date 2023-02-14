IMG_0975 web.jpg

Karson Brown drives to the hoop during the second half of last night's Lady Bobcat win. Brown scored a game-high 21 points in the GCHS victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Giles County girls’ basketball team started its postseason with a 62-40 home victory versus Mt. Pleasant in the opening round of the District 10-AA tournament last night inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.

 

Tags

Load comments