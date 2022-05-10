Giles County scored four runs in the first and tacked on five in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Mt. Pleasant 11-0 in the final district game of the regular season May 3 at Giles County High School.
Tuesday’s contest actually began on Monday, but heavy rains forced the action to be halted in the bottom of the first inning.
The teams returned to GCHS on Tuesday and avoided inclement weather just long enough to squeeze in the contest, which ended in just six innings after Giles County built a 10-plus run lead.
Tuesday’s action began with leadoff hitter Morgen Sharp already on third base after an infield single and stolen base. Sharp came around to score the first run of the day when Melia Roberts grounder to second was mishandled.
The error was the first of seven committed by Mt. Pleasant on the day.
Giles County poured on the pressure early, scoring three more times in the bottom half of the frame. Marie Bodily and Hope Murphy were credited with RBI singles in the inning.
Ahead by four runs, Giles County did not need much more run support for starter Gracie Pickett, who allowed just three hits in six innings of work. Pickett issued just one walk on the day and struck out three batters.
The Lady Bobcats tacked on additional runs in the bottom of the second and third innings, but saved their game-ending surge for the bottom of the fifth.
Pinch hitter Karson Brown reached on a fielder’s choice and quickly moved to third on Sharp’s second bunt single of the afternoon.
Both Brown and Sharp would come across home plate on the ensuing at-bat when Maddie White doubled to deep center.
Roberts laced another sharp grounder, this time mishandled at short, to plate White.
An additional runner would reach after Mt. Pleasant’s final error, setting the stage for Bodily to
end the ballgame early.
The sophomore smacked a double to deep right field, which plated both Roberts and Pickett, giving the Lady Bobcats an 11-0 final score.
Every Bobcat hitter but one reached base at least once, and the team combined for nine hits on the day.
Sharp and White finished the day 2-for-3 each, while Bodily went 2-for-4 at the plate. Roberts had just one hit on the day, but drove in three runs and scored twice.
The win was much-needed for the Lady Bobcats, who had lost four straight entering the contest. The win also sealed a runner-up finish in district play this season, giving the Lady Bobcats the accompanying No. 2 seed in the District 10-AA tournament, which began Monday afternoon at GCHS.
Giles County fell in their first-round game against Loretto 8-2.
Audio of both games was live streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available in its entirety on the Mixlr app or at Mixlr.com by searching for PCL or GCHS.
Look for complete district results on PulaskiCitizen.com and in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
