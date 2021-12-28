The Giles County girls’ basketball team dropped its final game before the Christmas holiday, falling 71-55 to Class A Fayetteville last Tuesday at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
In a rematch of a contest played in Lincoln County just a week prior, the Lady Bobcats (2-9) played from behind for the entire contest on their home floor.
The Tigers (9-4) took control early, building a 28-13 lead after the very first quarter. The Tigers were led by the sharp shooting of guard Hannah Griffin, who scored 13 points in the first frame.
Griffin kept the hot shooting going into the second quarter, adding eight more points for 21 at the half. Griffin nailed five 3-pointers in the first half alone.
The Lady Bobcats added 13 more points in the second quarter, but trailed at the break by a 39-26 margin.
The third quarter saw the Lady Bobcats begin to make their first and only true surge of the night, outscoring the Tigers 19-10 and eventually trimming a double-digit lead down to seven points.
But the Lady Bobcats went cold from the floor in the game’s final period, scoring just 10 points as the Tigers surged ahead and pulled away for the 16-point win.
Junior forward Kataiah Dudley led the Lady Bobcats in scoring, posting 15 points down low for Giles County. Dudley caught fire in the third quarter, notching nine of her 15 in the third frame.
Senior guard Ari Howard flanked Dudley in the Lady Bobcats scoring column, finishing the night with 12 points. Howard did most of her damage from the free-throw line, adding seven points from the charity stripe.
Junior guard Maddie White added 13 as well in the loss.
Giles County now turns its sights towards a challenging post-Christmas holiday stretch, playing four games in four days at the Keith Davis Memorial Christmas Classic in Rogersville, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.