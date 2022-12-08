DSC_0025 web.jpg

Kiya Gibson snags a rebound for the Lady Bobcats during their contest versus Richland Nov. 19.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Continued growth will be the theme for the Giles County girls’ basketball team this season.

With just enough returning firepower to be dangerous, longtime head coach Missy Harper will look to fuse together that mixture of veteran leadership and youthful talent as the season progresses.

