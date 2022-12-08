Continued growth will be the theme for the Giles County girls’ basketball team this season.
With just enough returning firepower to be dangerous, longtime head coach Missy Harper will look to fuse together that mixture of veteran leadership and youthful talent as the season progresses.
Seven upperclassmen comprise the majority of the Lady Bobcat roster this season, led by forward Kataiah Dudley.
The talented forward was unstoppable at times down low for GCHS last season and should be called on again to fill the scoresheet most nights for the Lady Bobcats this year.
Amya Coffey and Mikayla Jones are also seniors for the Lady Bobcats this season, with Coffey capable of handling the ball on the perimeter as well as working her way into the paint.
Juniors include Myah Body, Kaci Stevenson, Nivea Harney and Camryn Buckner.
Stevenson and Buckner saw major minutes as sophomores for the Lady Bobcats and should continue to grow as the 2023 campaign rolls along.
Karson Brown, Serenity Neal, Kiya Gibson and Lily Reed comprise the sophomore class for the Lady Bobcats. Brown, Neal and Gibson are all capable ballhandlers for GCHS with Reed’s six-foot-plus frame providing a strong option down low.
Freshmen Caydee Pipkins and Eniya Garrett have already seen meaningful minutes for the Lady Bobcats in the early portion of the schedule.
Zikiya Byrd and Dani-Jean Beck round out the Lady Bobcat roster in their first season of eligibility.
The Lady Bobcats will play a strong non-district slate this season before they dive into District 10-AA
Summertown and Loretto will once again prove more than formidable district competition, while Lewis County and Mt. Pleasant should also show signs of improvement in 2023.
All Lady Bobcat district matchups will once again be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be found by visiting PulaskiCitizen.com or downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.