The Giles County girls’ basketball team is hoping a nucleus of strong returning talent will be enough to help the team traverse a new district schedule in 2021-22.
The Lady Bobcats said farewell to four-year playmaker Hanna Hill, who led the team in scoring the last four seasons.
In her place, however, are three Lady Bobcat seniors in the form of Ari Howard, Kylie Hendricks and Elizabeth Cox, all of which will need to perform at a high level to propel the Lady Bobcats up the new-look District 10-AA standings.
Howard, who has seen time on the court since her freshman season, is likely to serve as the team’s point guard and floor leader.
Hendricks will likely serve as the team’s top post scoring threat, providing a solid combination of strength, athleticism and skill on the low block.
Cox, the team’s third senior, will likely serve as the team’s top role player, comprising many roles as game flow dictates.
Maddie White is a rising junior for the Lady Bobcats, but could emerge as the team’s top scorer as she continues to find her offensive stride.
Amya Coffey and Kataiah Dudley will also be called upon for the Lady Bobcats, with Coffey changing positions from the low block to a perimeter option in 2021-22.
Youth could be served on the Lady Bobcat roster this season, too, as freshmen Kiya Gibson and Karson Brown have already broken into the rotation in their first season of action.
Much like football and other fall sports, TSSAA realignment brought a new look to the Bobcats schedule this season.
Gone are teams like Nolensville and Murfreesboro Magnet, but in their stead are nearby rivals and longtime Class A powerhouses Loretto and Summertown — the two schools that played in last year’s state championship
game.
Lewis County and Mt. Pleasant comprise the other teams in the five-team district this season.
The Lady Bobcats begin district play on Friday, Jan. 14, when they travel to Hohenwald for a showdown at Lewis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.