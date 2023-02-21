The Giles County girls’ basketball team entered last Friday’s district tournament semifinal on a two-game win streak, but fell behind early and never recovered in a 79-26 defeat to Summertown on the campus of Mt. Pleasant High School.

The loss dropped the fourth-seeded Lady Bobcats (4-24) to a consolation matchup versus three seed Lewis County at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. The Lady Bobcats held on for a 57-53 victory versus the Panthers. A full recap of that game will be posted to PulaskiCitizen.com tomorrow.

IMG_0996 WEB.jpg

Lady Bobcat freshman Eniya Garrett pushes the ball up court during last Friday’s semifinal loss to Summertown.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_1023 WEB.jpg

Junior guard Kaci Stevenson measures a 3-point attempt in the Lady Bobcats’ 10-AA semifinal loss.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
