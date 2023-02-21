The Giles County girls’ basketball team entered last Friday’s district tournament semifinal on a two-game win streak, but fell behind early and never recovered in a 79-26 defeat to Summertown on the campus of Mt. Pleasant High School.
The loss dropped the fourth-seeded Lady Bobcats (4-24) to a consolation matchup versus three seed Lewis County at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. The Lady Bobcats held on for a 57-53 victory versus the Panthers. A full recap of that game will be posted to PulaskiCitizen.com tomorrow.
Despite the loss, the Lady Bobcat season is still very much alive. Even a loss to Lewis County would not eliminate the Lady Bobcats, who have already qualified for this week’s Region 5-AA tournament.
Summertown (21-6) put the pressure on the Lady Bobcats early, scoring 10 straight points to start the game. Giles County turned the ball over on its first three possessions, leading to quick points from the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Bobcats were held to just one point in the quarter as they trailed 30-1.
The second period was another woeful one for the Lady Bobcat offense as they were held to just two points until Amya Coffey banked in a 3-pointer as the first half came to a close. Summertown led 46-6 at the break.
The damage had been done, but GCHS kept fighting into the second half and finally caught fire offensively as sophomore forward Kiya Gibson scored three straight buckets.
GCHS trailed 72-19 after three.
Both teams began to mix in backups as the fourth quarter continued and a running clock expedited the semifinal victory for the high-powered Lady Eagles.
Gibson led GCHS with 8 points. Kataiah Dudley added 5. Coffey added 5 as well. Karson Brown finished with 3. Eniya Garrett and Camryn Buckner added 2 points each.
Last Friday’s matchup was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
