The Giles County High School Lady Bobcats didn’t pick up their first win of the season last week, but the young squad continued to show improvement as they gained in-game experience in the annual Keith Davis Memorial Holiday Tournament at Lauderdale County High School in Rogersville, Ala.

Giles County fell 52-36 to Rogers in their opening game and 59-34 to West Limestone in their final game of 2022. 

DSC_0049 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments