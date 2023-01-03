The Giles County High School Lady Bobcats didn’t pick up their first win of the season last week, but the young squad continued to show improvement as they gained in-game experience in the annual Keith Davis Memorial Holiday Tournament at Lauderdale County High School in Rogersville, Ala.
Giles County fell 52-36 to Rogers in their opening game and 59-34 to West Limestone in their final game of 2022.
The Giles County Lady Bobcats’ games were broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live and remain available on the Mixlr app or at Mixlr.com by searching for “PCL GCHS.”
Giles County 36
Rogers 52
The Lady Bobcats put together one of the best halves of the year, building a 9-point lead over Rogers High School of Alabama.
Kiya Gibson led the way for Giles County, scoring all of her 13 points for the game in the first half.
Giles County led 22-13 at the half.
Turning to pressure defense in the second half, the Lady Pirates outscored Giles County 22-4 in the third period to build a double digit lead they would not relinquish.
In addition to Gibson’s 13 points, Amya Coffey scored 8, Karson Brown and Kataiah Dudley each scored 4, Kaci Stevenson had 3 and Eniya Garrett and Camryn Buckner each scored 2.
Giles County 34
West Limestone 59
It was a tale of two halves again for the Lady Bobcats, who fell behind 33-10 by the end of the first half.
A much more aggressive GCHS team exploded onto the floor in the second half, forcing turnovers and hitting the boards to provide extra offensive attempts.
It was Karson Brown who also exploded on offense, scoring all 13 of her points in the second half, including two 3-pointers.
The Lady Wildcats proved to be too much offensively in the second half for Giles County to close the gap.
Giles County had eight players score in the game. In addition to Brown, Kya Gibson scored 5, Kataiah Dudley hit for 4, Eniya Garrett and Camryn Buckner each scored 3 points and Amya Coffey, Caydee Pipkins and Kaci Stevenson each scored 2 points.
