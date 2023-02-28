DSC_0740 web.jpg

Amya Coffey slashes to the hoop during last Friday’s region quarterfinal matchup at Cheatham County.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Giles County held an early lead, but was unable to hang on versus a high-powered Cheatham County squad, falling 67-33 in the Region 5-AA quarterfinal Friday night.

The Lady Bobcats (5-25) trailed just moments into the contest, but rattled off a 5-0 scoring run to take a one-point lead just over three minutes into the ballgame.

