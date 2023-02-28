Giles County held an early lead, but was unable to hang on versus a high-powered Cheatham County squad, falling 67-33 in the Region 5-AA quarterfinal Friday night.
The Lady Bobcats (5-25) trailed just moments into the contest, but rattled off a 5-0 scoring run to take a one-point lead just over three minutes into the ballgame.
But that’s when the Lady Cubs (26-5) began to find their offensive rhythm and went on an 11-3 run to close the period and lead 15-7.
The scoring run didn’t stop for the home team as CCHS built a 28-11 lead with 5:35 left until halftime.
The Lady Cubs led 43-20 at the half after Macie Harter swished home two free throws with no time remaining in the period.
Unfortunately for GCHS, Cheatham County wasn’t done scoring as their transition buckets continued, but they also began to add the 3-point shot to their arsenal.
CCHS only swished home four triples on the night, but buried two of the four in quick succession midway through the third to further pad their lead.
The Lady Cubs held a 65-28 edge after three quarters to invoke a running clock for their entire fourth quarter.
Kiya Gibson and Karson Brown had 10 points each to lead the Lady Bobcats in scoring.
Senior Amya Coffey finished with 9 points in her final game as Lady Bobcat. Fellow senior Katiah Dudley was plagued by foul trouble all night and finished with just 2 points.
Kaci Stevenson added 2 points to cap the GCHS scoring.
Eight different Lady Cubs found their way onto the scoresheet, led by Harter’s 16.
Montana Lee added 13 points and Ellie Pardue posted 11.
