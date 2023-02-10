The Giles County girls’ basketball team played two games in less than 24 hours, dropping a pair of district contests to Loretto and Lewis County last week.
The Lady Bobcats (2-23, 2-5) dropped a home tilt 50-24 to Loretto on Feb. 3 and then suffered a heartbreaking 44-41 loss at Lewis County the next evening.
The losses dropped GCHS into a tie for fourth place in District 10-AA entering the final week of the regular season.
A coin flip dropped the Lady Bobcats to fourth in the district standings and ensured a matchup versus Mt. Pleasant next Monday, Feb. 13 in the opening round of the District 10-AA tournament.
Both of last week’s ballgames and all remaining Lady Bobcat contests will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
Amya Coffey had a clean look at a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but it rimmed out as GCHS dropped a heartbreaker on the road on Feb. 4.
Down by three with under 10 seconds to go, Karson Brown brought the ball up court quickly, dished a pass to Eniya Garrett who then dumped a corner pass off to Coffey.
But Coffey’s shot rattled off the back side of the iron and fell to the floor, giving LCHS the home victory and eventually the coveted No. 3 seed in next week’s district tournament.
The game was a back-and-forth one, but Lewis County appeared to be a touch more composed throughout the course of the night.
The hometown Lady Panthers led 13-10 after one and 19-17 at the half. GCHS won the third quarter by an 8-6 margin, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
Senior forward Kataiah Dudley was the offensive star for GCHS, scoring 17 points. No other Lady Bobcat had more than seven.
Giles County made just two 3-pointers on the night and finished the ballgame 11-of-20 at the free throw line.
Lewis County’s Keira Holbrooks and Jayden Moore finished with 15 and 11 points.
The Lady Bobcats fell behind early and never recovered versus a high-powered Lady Mustang squad.
Loretto got off to a fast start at the free throw line as LHS buried 12 points from the line to start the contest. Ally Weathers was a perfect 10-of-10 in the quarter at the charity stripe for the Lady Mustangs, who finished 17-of-22 for the game.
LHS led 14-5 after one and was up 31-10 at the break.
Giles County’s offense finally found some rhythm in the third quarter, but was too far behind to make up the gap.
Points were at a premium for GCHS all night long as Kataiah Dudley and Kiya Gibson scored 6 each.
Amya Coffey and Karson Brown added 5 points each and Kaci Stevenson added a late two-pointer to cap the scoring for the Lady Bobcats.
Loretto’s Weathers finished with a game-high 26.
