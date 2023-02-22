After dropping a heartbreaker on the road just over two weeks ago, the Giles County girls’ basketball team got a measure of revenge Monday night in a 57-53 victory versus Lewis County in the District 10-AA consolation game.
DSC_0148 web.jpg

Kataiah Dudley posts up for one of her four fourth quarter buckets.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

The win clinched the No. 3 seed in this week’s upcoming Region 5-AA tournament for the Lady Bobcats (5-24).

DSC_0141 web.jpg

Amya Coffey launches a triple in the second half of Monday's 10-AA consolation game versus Lewis County.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

