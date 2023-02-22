GCHS fell 44-41 at Lewis County back on Feb. 4, but took control of Monday’s contest early and then held on late for the four-point victory.
The Lady Bobcats got off to a fast start thanks to three first quarter triples from sophomore Karson Brown, who finished the night with 15 points.
Behind Brown’s sharp shooting, GCHS held a 15-11 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Panthers (7-21) stay within striking distance, but the game took a pivotal turn at the end of the quarter.
With Giles County ahead by just five, the Lady Bobcats missed a free throw that was rebounded by Panther guard Ruth Jennings.
Jennings inadvertently put the ball back up and in the goal, giving GCHS an additional two points to take a 31-24 halftime edge.
The third quarter saw GCHS capitalize on its seemingly newfound momentum as they ballooned their lead to as many as 12.
LCHS refused to go away, however, and trimmed the deficit back down to seven entering the fourth quarter.
The Panthers trimmed the margin down to just four and the game seemingly hung in the balance as GCHS forward Kiya Gibson fouled out midway through the final period.
But the Lady Bobcats kept hammering the paint with senior forward Kataiah Dudley, who scored two crucial buckets down the stretch to push the lead back to as many as seven with under 30 seconds to play.
After Brown’s fast start, it was Gibson who caught fire in the middle of the ballgame as she scored 12 of her game-high 21 in the second and third quarters.
Giles County had just five total players on the scoresheet, but the trio of Gibson (21), Brown (15) and Dudley (14) nearly outscored LCHS by themselves.
Amya Coffey, who had a great all-around game highlighted by three key first half assists, finished with 5 points. Eniya Garrett added a two-point bucket.
LCHS had three players in double figures with Kerrigan Reeves and Desirae Warmon scoring 13 each. Jayden Moore added 12 for the Panthers.
Giles County will now travel to Ashland City on Friday for their opening round region ballgame.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.