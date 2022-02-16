The Giles County girls’ basketball team needed to win at least one of its final two regular-season games to clinch a third-place in the District 10-AA race.
And after a Tuesday night setback versus Summertown, the Lady Bobcats did just that, defeating Mt. Pleasant Friday and sewing up the third-place district finish, right behind state powerhouses Loretto and Summertown.
The wins punched the Lady Bobcats ticket to the 10-AA tournament semifinals, and also gifted GCHS a berth into the upcoming Region 5-AA tournament.
Lady Bobcats Snag Third Seed at Mt. Pleasant
Three Lady Bobcats scored in double figures as GCHS picked up 50-46 win at Mt. Pleasant to wrap up the regular season last Friday.
With both teams needing a win to earn a first round bye in the District 10-AA tournament as well as an automatic berth in the Region 5-AA tournament, Giles County and Mt. Pleasant passed the lead back and forth throughout the game, with the Lady Cats holding on late for the win.
Maddie White kept the Lady Bobcats in the game early, scoring 10 first half points while running the offense from the point guard position. White also made a significant impact defensively and rebounding.
Kataiah Dudley scored seven first half points and continued to be a rebounding force for Giles County, especially on the offensive end, where the Lady Cats consistently got multiple shot attempts per trip.
With Mt. Pleasant picking up their offensive production in the second half, the Lady Cats turned to senior scorer Ari Howard, who put up eight of her 11 in the final two periods.
Dudley also scored eight in the second half for a total of 15, which was tied for game high honors with White.
Kiya Gibson added four points, all from the free throw line, Karson Brown scored three points and Amya Coffey hit for one point.
Lady Bobcats Stumble Versus Summertown
The final score would indicate otherwise, but Giles County showed signs of improvement in an 83-47 loss to Summertown on Feb. 8.
The Lady Bobcats got off to a slow start, falling behind by a 24-10 margin in the first quarter thanks to a tenacious press from the Summertown defense.
Summertown led 44-31 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Lady Bobcats mount two different offensive surges, cutting the high-powered Lady Eagle lead to just 10 on a few occasions.
But the fourth quarter saw the Lady Bobcats abandon their offensive principles as Summertown poured on the pressure and pulled away for the lopsided final score.
Kataiah Dudley was the offensive leader for the Lady Bobcats, scoring 17 points. Senior guard Ari Howard added 13 to flank Dudley in the scoring column.
Summertown’s Ansley Burleson led all scorers with 21 on the night.
