The Giles County girls’ basketball team dug itself an early hole and never recovered in a 69-37 loss to high-powered Summertown in the semifinals of the District 10-AA tournament last Friday inside Mt. Pleasant’s Johnson Gymnasium.
But the Lady Bobcats rebounded in style, cruising to a 60-27 victory versus Lewis County on Monday night to sew up third place in the district tournament.
With the win, Giles County will travel to the District 9-AA runner-up, either Cheatham County or White House-Heritage, with that contest still to be played as of press time.
Lady Bobcats Finish Third in 10-AA
Giles County started slow but found its offensive groove quickly, pouring on the scoring and cruising to a 60-27 victory to wrap up third place in the 10-AA tournament.
A rematch of the regular-season split, Giles County fell behind in the consolation game 2-0, but never trailed the rest of the night. The Lady Bobcats held a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but raced out to a 30-13 edge at halftime.
The second half saw more of the same as the Lady Bobcats built their lead to 45-23 at the end of the third, and bullied their way to a 60-27 final score.
Maddie White was the offensive star for the Lady Bobcats, pouring in four 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 18 points.
Eight total Lady Bobcats made their way onto the scoresheet, with Kataiah Dudley and Ari Howard flanking White in scoring at 11 and nine points each, respectively.
Kylie Hendricks provided quality post play with eight points.
Lady Bobcats Fall to Summertown in Semis
Playing against a relentless Summertown defensive press, the Lady Bobcats (6-20) never found their offensive stride and did not record a point until 2:36 remained in the first quarter.
Despite trailing the entirety of the contest, however, the Lady Bobcats continued to battle and finally found somewhat of an offensive rhythm.
The Lady Bobcats trailed 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 43-13 at the half.
Senior guard Ari Howard led the Lady Bobcat offense, pouring in 21 of her team’s 37 points on the night.
Forward Kataiah Dudley, who closed the regular season on a strong note, finished the night with seven points despite not having her usual space to operate on the low block. Dudley provided quality hustle on the defensive end for the Lady Bobcats, tracking down several defensive rebounds and forcing at least two Summertown turnovers.
Senior forward Kylie Hendricks scored all six of her points on offensive putbacks.
Camryn Buckner and Kiya Gibson rounded out the offensive night for the Bobcats with two points and one point, respectively.
Summertown (25-3) finished with three performers in double figures, led by Karly Campbell’s 17 points.
Emily Brazier added 14 for the Lady Eagles.
