The Giles County girls’ basketball team split its two ballgames last week, knocking off Mt. Pleasant for a key District road 10-AA win Jan. 24 before falling at home to Spring Hill in a non-district game Jan. 26.

The Lady Bobcats (2-20) sprung for a 48-35 win Jan. 24 but fell 50-39 on Thursday. 

Lady Bobcat senior Kataiah Dudley drives strong to the hoop in the first half of last Thursday’s non-district matchup versus Spring Hill.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Lady Bobcat forward Kiya Gibson (24) pops a shot from just inside the free throw line in last week’s matchup versus Spring Hill.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
GCHS junior Kaci Stevenson (14) hoists a 3-point attempt in the second half of last Thursday’s contest versus Spring Hill.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

