The Giles County girls’ basketball team split its two ballgames last week, knocking off Mt. Pleasant for a key District road 10-AA win Jan. 24 before falling at home to Spring Hill in a non-district game Jan. 26.
The Lady Bobcats (2-20) sprung for a 48-35 win Jan. 24 but fell 50-39 on Thursday.
With the district win, GCHS pushed its league record to 2-2 and kept itself right in line for a potential third-place finish with just four district games to go.
Both Lady Bobcat games were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
After the non-district matchup versus Spring Hill, the Bobcats jump right back into 10-AA play this week with a game Friday versus Loretto and a makeup game at Lewis County on Saturday.
Giles County 48
Mt. Pleasant 35
The Lady Bobcats trailed 13-8 after one, but outscored Mt. Pleasant big in the second and third quarters to eventually pull away for their second district win of the season.
Down five entering the second, GCHS poured in 17 points in the second frame to storm ahead and eventually led 25-18 at halftime.
The war of attrition continued through the second half, but the Lady Bobcats posted a strong third quarter and outscored Mt. Pleasant by a 14-5 margin to lead 39-23 entering the fourth and essentially seal the victory.
Sophomore forward Kiya Gibson stole the show offensively for GCHS as she tossed in 17 points. Senior guard Amaya Coffey was the only other Lady Bobcat in double figures with 10.
Karson Brown and Kataiah Dudley scored 8 points each.
Spring Hill 50
Giles County 39
Giles County got off to a sluggish offensive start, but nearly erased an 18-point deficit before falling by 11 at home to Class AAA Spring Hill.
The Lady Bobcats were plagued by poor shooting and turnovers in the first quarter and trailed 19-10 after one when the Lady Raiders banked in a triple at the buzzer.
The second frame saw Spring Hill lead expand as Giles County went into halftime down 30-18.
But late in the third quarter, the Lady Bobcats began to chip away at a lead that had ballooned to as many as 18 and trailed just 40-32 entering the fourth.
The final period was a wild one as Giles County trimmed the lead to just three at 40-37 when junior Kaci Stevenson swished home a free throw with 4:47 remaining.
Unfortunately for GCHS, they would score just two more points on the night and never get any closer.
Spring Hill made just enough free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice.
Kiya Gibson was the offensive hero for GCHS. The forward scored 13 points and shouldered most of the load down low for the Lady Bobcats with senior standout Kataiah Dudley in foul trouble most of the night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.