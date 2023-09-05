The Giles County girls soccer team scored one goal in the first half, but exploded for five in the second en route to a 6-0 victory versus Marshall County Tuesday night at Rotary Soccer Park.
The win lifted the Lady Bobcats (3-3, 1-0 District 8-AA) back to .500 on the year and gave them their first district win of the year.
The match was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on-demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
Junior striker Mia Harlow stole the show offensively for the Lady Bobcats, notching the game’s opening goal in the 23rd minute. Harlow added two more goals in the second half for a hat trick.
The Lady Bobcats dominated the possession battle from start to finish, but needed 20-plus minutes to push across their first goal.
Harlow corralled a pass near the left flank, scooted past a would-be defender and then blasted her left-footed attempt home to put GCHS ahead 1-0.
The next 15-plus minutes continued to break in favor of the Lady Bobcats, but several other first-half shot attempts were either saved or sailed high.
With a one-goal lead at the half, the Lady Bobcats applied pressure from the outset of the second half and were rewarded with Harlow’s second goal less than 12 minutes into the frame.
Ahead 2-0, the Lady Bobcats seemed to grow even more confident in their attack and were quickly rewarded with a third goal. Freshman forward Tany Escobar bullied her way into the box and refused to go down before she blasted home a shot to put GCHS up 3-0.
Giles County received two more goals — both from freshman Ramsey Owens — as the Lady Bobcats cruised to the easy victory.
Goalkeeper Kinsley Morris picked up the victory in net for GCHS, playing the vast majority of the contest. The freshman made a key save late in the half when she stopped Marshall County’s lone shot attempt on a free kick just outside the penalty area.
Morris left late in the first half due to injury, but returned for much of the second before giving way to backup keeper Khloe Reinhart and eventually third keeper Johnnie Bree Curry.
The win snapped a two-match losing skid for the Lady Bobcats, as they played three contests at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg Aug. 25-26.
GCHS defeated William Blount, 2-1, in the opening match but then fell 5-0 versus Morristown East and 3-0 versus Loudon.
The Lady Bobcats return to action Thursday in another District 8-AA matchup versus Murfreesboro Central Magnet.
