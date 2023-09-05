IMG_8814.jpeg

Khloe Reinhart races on to the ball in the second half of last week’s Lady Bobcat victory.   Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

The Giles County girls soccer team scored one goal in the first half, but exploded for five in the second en route to a 6-0 victory versus Marshall County Tuesday night at Rotary Soccer Park.

The win lifted the Lady Bobcats (3-3, 1-0 District 8-AA) back to .500 on the year and gave them their first district win of the year.

IMG_8906.jpeg

Lady Bobcat freshman Avy Fuson prepares for a strike in the second half of last week’s win versus Marshall County.   Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer
IMG_8723.jpeg

Sophomore Addie Shelton works upfield for the Lady Bobcats in their 6-0 victory versus rival Marshall County.   Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

Tags

Load comments