The Giles County Lady Bobcat softball team picked up arguably its biggest win of the season last Wednesday, defeating defending Class A state champion Summertown 3-1 in a game played at Giles County High School.
The win kept the Lady Bobcats (12-7, 4-0 District 10-AA) unbeaten in district play and one game ahead of Summertown atop in the 10-AA standings through the first three weeks of league play.
Giles County had to come from behind to score the win, rallying from a run down in the bottom of the fourth to tie the contest at 1-1 and then pushing across two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
On a day where heavy winds swirled, the two teams combined for 10 hits, but could only combine for four runs.
Summertown threatened to score in the very first inning, loading up the bases before Lady Bobcat starter Gracie Pickett induced a fly out to shallow center to end the frame.
The Lady Bobcats also left runners stranded early, with a promising second inning ending in a bang-bang double play.
Summertown broke for the game’s first run in the top of the third, capitalizing on a one-out single and then moving the runner to second on a sacrifice bunt. A two-out single to center sent the runner home, giving the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead.
Giles County was frozen in the bottom of the third, but pieced together a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth to tie the ballgame.
Marie Bodily drew a two-out, four-pitch walk and quickly advanced to third on Maddie White’s single to right field.
Hope Murphy drove a pitch to shallow left on the ensuing at-bat, plating Bodily to tie the contest. The Lady Bobcats left White and Murphy stranded, however with a sharp groundout to first on the very next at-bat.
Summertown threatened to retake the lead in the top of the fifth, but sharp defense thwarted the Lady Eagles effort. With runners at first and second, catcher Melia Roberts executed a beautiful pump fake to first and then threw down to third to catch Summertown’s lead runner stealing.
The Lady Eagles would pop out in foul territory on the next at-bat, setting the stage for Giles County to take its first lead of the game.
Mia Callahan drew a one-out walk to start the rally for the Lady Bobcats and promptly scored on a double to deep center from leadoff hitter Morgen Sharp. Sharp used savvy baserunning to advance to third on the throw home.
With Sharp at third, Roberts placed a crafty bunt down, sending Sharp sliding home for a much-needed insurance run.
The lead was nearly short lived for the Lady Bobcats, as Summertown threatened again in the top of the sixth, but Pickett turned back the potential rally, inducing a groundout to second to leave runners stranded at first and third.
Pickett was strong in the circle all afternoon for the Lady Bobcats, scattering four hits in seven innings of work. Pickett allowed just the one run and issued just one walk, while striking out three batters.
Despite not scoring or driving in a run, White was one of the Lady Bobcats top hitters on the day, finishing with three singles in just three at-bats.
Leadoff and second hitters Sharp and Roberts combined to go just 1-for-6 at the plate, but Sharp’s double was the lone extra-base hit of the day to tie the ballgame and Roberts fielder’s choice pushed across the insurance tally.
Summertown nine-hole hitter Anna Burleson had the Lady Eagles lone extra-base hit on the day, with no Lady Eagle notching more than one hit on the afternoon.
The win figures to be a big confidence boost for the Lady Bobcats as Summertown won last year’s Class A championship before joining District 10-AA this offseason. The Lady Eagles had won 11 their last 12 ballgames prior to falling to GCHS.
Audio of the GCHS vs. Summertown game was live streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available in its entirety on the Mixlr app by searching for PCL or GCHS.
