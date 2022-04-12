Sophomore pitcher Gracie Pickett struck out 13 batters, including the first 10 she faced as Giles County cruised to a 10-0 victory versus Lewis County last Thursday.

Pickett was dominant in the circle all afternoon for the Lady Bobcats, allowing just three hits in five innings of work.

The sophomore struck out the side in four of the five innings on the afternoon and faced just 17 batters on the day.

With an overpowering effort from Pickett in the circle, the Lady Bobcats did not need to do much offensively, but still sprung for 10 runs across five innings.

The Lady Bobcats scratched across a run in the top of the first, but nearly blew the game open early as they left the bases loaded after a deep flyout from Alley Fletcher.

GCHS added another run in the second frame before really finding its stride offensively in the third.

The Lady Bobcats tacked on five runs in the third, sparked by RBI singles from Hope Murphy, Abby White and Morgen Sharp.

Ahead 7-0, the Lady Bobcats were retired in order in the fourth, but ended the game early when they struck for three more runs in the fifth.

Giles County junior Mia Calahan rounds third base during the Lady Bobcats 10-0 win versus Lewis County last Thursday.   Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

Seven of the nine Lady Bobcat starters would cross home plate in the blowout, with the squad recording nine hits on the day.

The win lifted the Lady Bobcats to 13-6 on the season and kept the squad undefeated in District 10-AA play, owning a 2-0 mark.

