The Giles County girls’ basketball team started off with a win, but then suffered consecutive defeats over the weekend in the penultimate week of District 10-AA action.
The 1-2 week dropped the Lady Bobcats to 5-18 on the season and 2-4 in district play.
Despite the losses, the Lady Bobcats are still squarely in the mix for the number three spot in the 10-AA standings, but will need a victory this Friday versus Mt. Pleasant to secure the third seed in next week’s District 10-AA tournament.
Every remaining Lady Bobcat contest can be heard online via Pulaski Citizen Live, with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to tipoff each night.
Lady Bobcats Fall at Lewis County
Giles County started sluggish and never found its form in a 55-43 defeat at Lewis County last Saturday.
In a rematch of a contest played just five days prior in Pulaski, the Lady Bobcats fell victim to the Lady Panthers in a Saturday afternoon contest in Hohenwald.
Both offenses were slow to start, but Giles County showed early promise thanks to eight first-quarter points from junior guard Maddie White and six points down low from Kataiah Dudley.
The momentum would be fleeting, however, as Lewis County began to find its offensive stride in the second period and pulled ahead by a 25-24 margin at halftime.
Things got away from Giles County in the second half with a raucous home crowd providing a previously-winless Lewis County extra momentum.
Trailing by six after three quarters, the Lady Bobcats had several chances down the stretch to make one final surge, but the Lady Panthers turned the back each time to eventually claim the 12-point victory.
Dudley and White finished with a combined 33 points on the night, with Dudley posting a game-high 17 and White finishing with 16.
Scoring was sparse outside of the duo, however, with no Lady Bobcat finishing with more than five points.
The Lady Panthers were led by senior forward Serenity Warman, who poured in 16 points. She was flanked by guard Kerrigan Reeves, who finished with 15 on the night.
Lady Bobcats No Match for Loretto
The Lady Bobcats showed signs of improvement from their first meeting, but were still no match in a rematch versus Loretto, falling 74-30 on the road last Friday.
Playing against the top-ranked team in all of Class AA, the Lady Bobcats got off to a relatively fast start, scoring 13 points in the first quarter and even tying the contest on two occasions versus the high-powered Lady Mustangs.
The momentum would prove short-lived as Loretto found its own offensive stride and quickly blew past the Lady Bobcats en route to the 44-point win.
Juniors Maddie White and Kataiah Dudley led the Lady Bobcats in scoring, finishing with nine and seven points, respectively. Dudley did all of her scoring in the very first quarter, pouring in seven points in the frame.
Lady Bobcats Drop Lewis County on Senior Night
Senior Ari Howard delivered one of her best performances of the season, scoring 27 points, as Giles County breezed past Lewis County Tuesday, Feb. 1, 65-28, inside the Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The Lady Bobcats made quick work of the Lady Panthers on Senior Night, racing out to a double-digit lead just minutes into the contest. The Lady Bobcats would open their edge to 45-16 at halftime, and led 58-23 at the end of the third quarter.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bobcats cruised to their second district win of the year.
Howard got going early on her Senior Night, scoring the game’s opening bucket on a reverse layup. Howard would knock down four 3-pointers in the victory to easily finish as the game’s top scorer.
The Lady Bobcats finished the night with seven different scorers, including seven points from shooting guard Maddie White.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.