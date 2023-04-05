The Giles County softball team kicked off its district schedule with two shutout wins last week, dropping Loretto at home March 28 and then blanking Lewis County on the road last Thursday.
GCHS then tacked on a non-district victory at Moore County last Friday.
The wins push the Lady Bobcats (13-2-1, 2-0) to the top of the District 10-AA standings after the first week of play. GCHS is tied alongside Summertown as the only 2-0 squad in the district.
Giles County 4
Moore County 0
Gracie Pickett struck out four batters and allowed just two hits in seven innings of work in a shutout win at Moore County last Friday.
GCHS scored four runs in the top of the first behind shaky defense from the hometown Raiders. Maddie White, Marie Bodily, Kenzie Tate and Chloe Norwood all come around to score in the frame.
With two runners aboard and the Lady Bobcats already up 2-0, Caydee Pipkins delivered the biggest hit of the night with a two-run triple.
The hit was one of just two on the day for GCHS as Norwood added a single.
With four runs’ worth of support, Pickett and the Lady Bobcat defense did the rest. GCHS committed no errors defensively and Pickett allowed just four total runners to reach base.
White and Bodily added steals on the base paths for GCHS.
Giles County 13
Lewis County 0
GCHS scored all the runs it needed in the very first inning in a lopsided victory at Lewis County last Thursday.
The Lady Bobcats pushed home four runs in the top of the first, added three more in the second and tacked on two insurance runs in the third to lead 9-0 after two-and-a-half innings.
The GCHS bats went quiet until the top of the seventh when they struck for four more runs to cap the scoring on the night.
Just one run would have been good enough for the Lady Bobcats, however, as Karson Brown and Pickett combined for the seven-inning shutout.
Brown got the start and the win, going three innings and allowing just two hits before giving way to Pickett.
Pickett allowed just three hits and struck out six batters in the final four innings to earn a rare save for the usual starter.
At the plate, the Lady Bobcats notched 11 hits and drove in 10 of their 13 runs.
Pipkins, Hope Murphy and Bodily all posted doubles on the night, with Bodily going 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring three times herself.
Morgen Sharp, White and Brown all scored twice. Sharp and White also stole two bases each.
The Lady Bobcats also worked in some of their younger rotational players as Kabriah Martindale had a single and a stolen base as a backup in the bottom of the lineup.
Deanna Appleton also had an RBI as a substitute for GCHS.
Giles County 10
Loretto 0 (6 Innings)
Pickett came within two outs of a no-hitter and the Giles County bats did the rest as GCHS cruised to a 10-0 victory in its District 10-AA opener March 28 versus Loretto.
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The win also gave GCHS a measure of revenge against the Lady Mustangs who took 3-of-4 ballgames versus the Lady Bobcats last season. Three of the four contests were decided by two runs or less.
The contest started on a shaky note for GCHS as Loretto drew consecutive one-out walks and quickly moved runners to second and third.
But that’s when Pickett dug deep and induced a popup on the infield and then notched a strikeout to leave the Lady Mustang runners stranded in scoring position.
That would be as close as Loretto ever got to scoring on Pickett, who sat down 15-straight batters after the pair of first-inning walks.
Loretto did not record its first hit until knocking a one-out single up the middle in the top of the sixth.
That hit proved to be the lone blemish of the day against Pickett, who relied on the Bobcat defense — which did not commit an error all day — to do the rest.
The Lady Bobcat bats, meanwhile, woke up early as GCHS plated five runs in the first and never looked back.
GCHS tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the third, added two more in the fifth and then ended the game early with two more in the sixth.
Every Lady Bobcat had a hit in the commanding victory and all but two eventually came around to score at least one run.
Sharp, White, Bodily, Tate and Mia Callahan all collected two hits each. Sharp and White combined to drive in five runs in the first two slots in the Lady Bobcat lineup.
Murphy and Tate notched doubles on the afternoon.
In addition to strong performances at the plate, the Lady Bobcats were strong defensively as freshman right fielder Pipkins had three strong plays, highlighted by an assist on an out at first base and a highlight-reel catch in foul territory.
