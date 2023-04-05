IMG_4203 color.jpg

Giles County’s Gracie Pickett fires a pitch home during last week’s victory versus Loretto.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Giles County softball team kicked off its district schedule with two shutout wins last week, dropping Loretto at home March 28 and then blanking Lewis County on the road last Thursday.

GCHS then tacked on a non-district victory at Moore County last Friday.

IMG_4279 color.jpg

GCHS slugger Kenzie Tate looks to connect with a fastball in last week’s 10-0 victory versus Loretto.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_4370 color.jpg

GCHS freshman Caydee Pipkins squares around for a bunt attempt during last week’s blowout win versus Loretto.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

