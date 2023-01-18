Weeks of hard-fought efforts paid off in a big way last Friday as the Giles County girls’ basketball team notched its first win of the season in a 58-26 blowout of Lewis County.

The Lady Bobcats (1-17, 1-0 10-AA) could not have picked a better time to claim their first victory as the win lifted them to the top of the District 10-AA standings.

GCHS post Kataiah Dudley leans in for a shot in the second half of last Friday’s win versus Lewis County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Eniya Garrett tosses up a runner in the second half of last Friday’s Lady Bobcat victory versus Lewis County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Lady Bobcat forward Kiya Gibson squares up and launches a jumper in the first half of last Friday’s win. Gibson poured in 14 points in the victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
GCHS forward Lily Reed fires up a jumper in the Lady Bobcats win.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

