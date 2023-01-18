Weeks of hard-fought efforts paid off in a big way last Friday as the Giles County girls’ basketball team notched its first win of the season in a 58-26 blowout of Lewis County.
The Lady Bobcats (1-17, 1-0 10-AA) could not have picked a better time to claim their first victory as the win lifted them to the top of the District 10-AA standings.
The game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to by downloading the Mixlr app and searching for “PCL GCHS.”
GCHS controlled the game virtually from the opening tip as sophomore guard Karson Brown buried back-to-back 3-pointers to set the tone early.
The Lady Bobcats began to pour on the pressure versus the Panthers (5-12, 1-1) and held a 14-4 lead after one.
The second quarter saw Giles County continue to build its lead, pushing beyond double digits for much of the frame and eventually taking a 27-12 lead into halftime.
GCHS’ smothering defense began to really take its toll in the second half as they held LCHS to just 4 points in the third quarter.
Leading 40-16 after three, GCHS began to slowly pull some of its starters off the floor as the fourth quarter wore on, with 10 different players seeing minutes in the lopsided victory.
Seven-of-10 Lady Bobcats scored on the night, led by Brown’s season-high
20.
Sophomore forward Kiya Gibson finished with 14. Senior post Kataiah Dudley added 9 and senior guard Amaya Coffey scored 8. Freshman guard Eniya Garrett scored 4 points.
Sophomore center Lily Reed saw extended minutes in the second and fourth quarters and finished with 2 points on the night.
Junior guard Kaci Stevenson added 1 to cap the scoring for the Lady Bobcats.
“I am just so proud of these girls and the way they played tonight,” GCHS head coach Missy Harper said. “They have battled so hard all season long and practiced just as hard. We have played a really challenging schedule thus far and we knew those games would help us get ready for a tough district slate. To see it all come together tonight was truly special.”
The Lady Bobcats were set to have two of their most challenging games of the entire season this week, with a showdown at Loretto yesterday and a Friday home tilt versus powerhouse Summertown.
