The Giles County girls’ basketball team earned its first District 10-AA win of the season last week, defeating new league member Mt. Pleasant, 57-36, inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium on Jan. 25.
The Lady Bobcats (4-16, 1-2 10-AA) dropped a contest to Class AA powerhouse Loretto the following night, however, pushing the Lady Bobcats one game below .500 in their first three 10-AA matchups.
With the split, the Lady Cats place themselves squarely in the mix for third place in the district standings, with five league matchups remaining. Two of the five contests come versus Lewis County this week, with a home contest scheduled for Feb. 1 and a visit to Hohenwald set for Saturday, Feb. 5.
Every Lady Bobcat District 10-AA matchup can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live, with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to tipoff.
Lady Bobcats Fall to Powerhouse Lady Mustangs
Giles County fell behind early and never mounted a comeback in a 91-33 loss to Class AA state tournament favorite Loretto inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The Lady Bobcats struggled from the opening tip, falling behind 15-0 to the high-powered Lady Mustangs.
Loretto led 58-17 at the break before emptying its bench for most of the second half in the lopsided contest.
Giles County was led in scoring by Kataiah Dudley, who notched 13 points on the evening.
Freshman guard Kiya Gibson added eight points in a hard-fought defeat.
Loretto saw three players in double figures, led by Alabama signee Karlie Weathers, who finished the night with 17.
Lady Bobcats Earn First District Win
Giles County led every step of the way en route to a 57-36 victory versus Mt. Pleasant for its first District 10-AA win of the year.
The Lady Bobcats were somewhat slow to start, but crept ahead by a 10-6 margin at the end of the first quarter.
The second frame saw Giles County push its edge further, as the Lady Bobcats surged ahead 23-12 at the break.
In the third quarter, Mt. Pleasant cut its deficit to single digits on a handful of occasions, but were never truly able to crawl back into serious contention as Giles County pulled away for its largest margin of victory this
season.
Ari Howard paved the way for the Lady Bobcats with 15 points on the night, while Kataiah Dudley controlled the paint to the tune of 13 points in the win.
Mt. Pleasant was led by talented guard Maggie Simpson, who finished the night with 15 points.
The win was the first district victory at home in nearly a year for the Lady Bobcats, dating back to a win versus Marshall County on Feb. 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.