The Giles County softball team never got its momentum going in last week’s District 10-AA tournament as its season came to an abrupt end at Summertown High School.

The No. 2 seed Lady Bobcats opened their tournament with a 6-2 loss to No. 3 Loretto May 8. GCHS bounced back with a 13-0 win versus Mt. Pleasant May 9, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Summertown May 10 to end their tournament run before it really ever got going.

GCHS sophomore Karson Brown fires a pitch home during last week’s Lady Bobcat District 10-AA opener versus Loretto.   MARK MIZE / PULASKI CITIZEN
Lady Bobcat Marie Bodily prepares for a grounder to head her way in last week’s loss to Loretto.   MARK MIZE / PULASKI CITIZEN

