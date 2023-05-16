The Giles County softball team never got its momentum going in last week’s District 10-AA tournament as its season came to an abrupt end at Summertown High School.
The No. 2 seed Lady Bobcats opened their tournament with a 6-2 loss to No. 3 Loretto May 8. GCHS bounced back with a 13-0 win versus Mt. Pleasant May 9, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Summertown May 10 to end their tournament run before it really ever got going.
The loss to Summertown left the Lady Bobcats one win shy of playing in the tournament’s championship round and the corresponding region berth that came with it.
Summertown 2
Giles County 0
The Lady Bobcats surrendered just two runs, but were unable to push any across themselves in a tough-luck loss to Summertown. The loss to the Lady Eagles in the loser’s bracket final brought an end to the GCHS season.
Marie Bodily pitched five shutout innings, but a two-run home run in the bottom of the third doomed the GCHS junior standout in the circle. Bodily sat down 12 of her next 14 batters faced, issuing back-to-back walks in the fifth but escaping further danger.
Bodily recorded just one strikeout on the night, but did a masterful job of pitching to contact as the Lady Bobcat defense backed her up with a flawless performance in the field.
Bodily allowed just three hits on the night.
The loss was an aggravating one for GCHS as the Lady Bobcats left five baserunners stranded.
GCHS had just three hits on the night, but had runners in scoring position in three of their seven innings at the plate.
The best Lady Bobcat chance of the night came in the top of the fourth. Bodily recorded a one-out single and moved over to third when Kenzie Tate reached via an error at second. With Bodily and Tate both in scoring position, Addison Douthit grounded sharply to third and Bodily was gunned down at the plate to keep Summertown’s 2-0 lead in tact.
Tate moved to third on the throw home, but was left stranded when Hope Murphy lined out to short.
GCHS had two bunt singles from Morgen Sharp and Maddie White to lead off the sixth, but Bodily lined out and then Tate grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.
The Lady Bobcats went down in order in the seventh to give the Lady Eagles the win.
Hannah Lindsey picked up the win in the circle for SHS, who would go on to defeat Loretto twice to win the tournament.
Giles County 13
Mt. Pleasant 0
(5 Innings)
In an elimination contest, the Lady Bobcats bounced back in a big way with a lopsided, five-inning victory.
GCHS scored a run in the first, two more in the second and then erupted for six in the bottom of the third. Ahead 10-0, GCHS added its final three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Every batter but one had at least one hit for the Lady Bobcats.
Freshman Caydee Pipkins was the offensive star for GCHS as she went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third.
Leadoff hitter Morgen Sharp and third baseman Hope Murphy scored three times and had two hits each. Maddie White and Marie Bodily also had two-hit performances.
White and Bodily drove in three runs apiece for GCHS.
Bodily pitched effectively for the Lady Bobcats, allowing just two hits in five innings of work. She struck out only two batters, but GCHS made just one error defensively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.