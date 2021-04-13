After falling in the district opener to rival Marshall County, Giles County softball has now won three-straight District 12-AA contests and is tied atop a crowded race.
The Lady Bobcats earned walk-off victory at home against Nolensville last week before preceding to take down Community (11-2) and Murfreesboro Central Magnet (13-8) with high-scoring road wins. Four teams have emerged from the scrum in a race for the district title with Forrest, Marshall County, Giles County and Nolensville all sitting with just one loss after having each beaten one another in a round robin fashion.
The Lady Cats took an early lead and won in dramatic fashion to hand Nolensville its first district setback of the year, 5-4.
After errors helped Nolensville take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the homestanding GCHS club answered. Allie Burleson and Marie Bodily both drew walks to open the bottom of the first. The pair came home on an RBI double by Jada Gardner and an RBI single off the bat of Alley Fletcher shortly after for a 2-1 advantage. Giles pushed the lead to 4-1 on a two-run bomb off the bat of pitcher Kylie Hendricks in the third. Hendricks powered a line drive over the left field fence that may never have climbed higher than 20 feet in the air. Gardner came home after reaching on a walk and stealing a base.
Hendricks was strong in the circle, picking up at least one strikeout in every inning. An error helped Nolensville pull within a run at 4-3 in the fifth. A one-out double and a wild pitch helped bring around the tying run in the seventh as the Lady Cats needed a run in the bottom of the inning to avoid extras.
Back-to-back singles and an error put runners on second and third with no outs in the inning. Burleson was then intentionally walked to set the stage with the bases loaded. Two batters later, Gardner stepped to the plate and delivered her second RBI base hit of the night on a line shot over the opposing infielders’ heads to send home Morgen Sharp. The win was the Lady Cats’ first district victory of the season but proved to be only the first of three that occurred last week.
Gardner led her team with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs, a double, a walk and a run. Hendricks added a 2-for-3 performance of her own with a two-run blast and also hit an opposite field line drive off the wall for a single in the sixth. Burleson and Bodily both walked and scored. Alley Fletcher finished with an RBI base hit, and Abby White also picked up a base knock as well.
GCHS now prepares for most likely its hardest week of the district season with a road date at Forrest yesterday (Tuesday) before traveling to Marshall County Thursday. Two wins would give the Lady Cats sole possession of first place as they own the tiebreaker over Nolensville.
