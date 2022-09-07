After dropping its season opener on Aug. 15, the Giles County girls’ soccer program rattled off three straight quality results in its next three matches, highlighted by an 8-4 victory versus Columbia Academy on Aug. 29.
The Bobcats (2-2-1) dropped a contest to Class AA powerhouse Page on Sept. 1, but have shown signs of improvement as the 2022 season has progressed.
Giles County played at Murfreesboro Central Magnet on Sept. 6, but results were not available as of press time.
“We have some quality senior leadership on our team, but there are a lot of underclassmen that are taking on big roles,” Lady Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “They are finding their stride and growing each game, however. These last few games have been pretty big for us as a team.”
The Bobcats return to action this weekend with three matches in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
“This Smoky Mountain Cup is always a really tough tournament and will hopefully keep us headed in the right direction,” Orgeron said. “These are our last few matches before we really hit the bulk of our district schedule. We hope to take some positive momentum away from the weekend and use that to fuel a strong district run.”
Giles County built a 5-0 lead in the first half and then cruised to a four-goal victory at Columbia Academy Aug. 29.
Senior forward Maddie White had four goals on the night, while fellow senior Morgen Sharp added three. Gia Crenshaw rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bobcats.
Sharp and teammate Mia Harlow also added a pair of assists each, while Reagan Mitchell, Kenzie Shelton and Crenshaw rounded out the assist
Khloe Reinhart played the entire first half in net for the Lady Bobcats, making one save and allowing no goals.
Johnnie Bree Curry and Maggie Jones spelled Reinhart in the second half, with Jones making four saves.
Maddie White and Gia Crenshaw notched goals for the Lady Bobcats as they picked up their first district win of the season in a one-goal victory versus rival Lawrence County.
Kenzie Shelton notched an assist for the Lady Bobcats in the victory.
Normal outfield starter Morgen Sharp jumped into the goalkeeper position for the Lady Bobcats and make eight key saves to preserve the win for GCHS.
Maddie White bagged a hat trick as Giles County snagged its first result of the season in a 3-3 draw versus the Class 3A Lady Lions.
Addie Shelton, Gia Crenshaw and Mia Harlow provided the service on White’s goals.
Khloe Reinhart allowed three shots to slip past, but also made a crucial save to preserve the draw for the Lady Bobcats.
