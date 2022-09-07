After dropping its season opener on Aug. 15, the Giles County girls’ soccer program rattled off three straight quality results in its next three matches, highlighted by an 8-4 victory versus Columbia Academy on Aug. 29.

The Bobcats (2-2-1) dropped a contest to Class AA powerhouse Page on Sept. 1, but have shown signs of improvement as the 2022 season has progressed.

Tags

Load comments