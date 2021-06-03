Teondra Williams developed into a three-year starter and all-district post for the Lady Bobcat basketball team during her time playing in Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The next step in her basketball journey will take her only a few miles from her native court as the talented GCHS forward signs with Martin Methodist College.
Williams continues a recent line of talented GCHS players to take their game to the next level, particularly for the RedHawks who fielded veteran upperclassmen Taylor McNairy and Erin Freeman on last year’s team. Williams is also the second member of the 2021 class to sign, joining point guard Hanna Hill, who will be headed to Alabama A&M.
Williams will not only be following former teammates to the college game, she could also be following them into the back court.
“Teondra’s athleticism definitely sets her apart and will give her an advantage at the next level,” GCHS head coach Missy Harper said. “Teondra’s size at the college level will be a challenge since she played inside in high school. She needs to develop her outside game and ball handling more and she could really be an asset at the 3 position.”
Williams confirmed that she had been recruited to play guard for Martin, adding that she would like to thank family and former coaches for helping her achieve this goal.
“I would like to thank my mom for pushing me and never letting me give up on the sport, and I would also like to thank my middle school coach Alex Golden and coach Harper for helping me get to the point where I am now,” Williams said. “Without any of them, I wouldn’t be playing basketball.”
She said her favorite memory from her time in a Lady Cat uniform was proving teams wrong who doubted her and her teammates and praised the welcoming environment at Martin.
“Everyone including the coaches were so welcoming and made me feel like I was already part of the team,” she said.
