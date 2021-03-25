Senior Lady Cats soccer player Ninna Beeles will have the chance to continue her athletic career and stay close to home after signing with local program, Martin Methodist College.
The Giles County High School senior continues a recent pipeline of soccer prospects between the two programs as RedHawk coach Will Austin’s program continues to seek out local talent to help fill out his top-10 roster.
“His coaching ethics, style, mentality and just the quality of the players he recruits speaks volumes because he’s there every year, and to have something like that at your back door to where kids have the option to stay close to home like Ninna said and further education at a very quality educational program and play for one of the top teams in the nation as far as women’s soccer, that’s a blessing,” GCHS head coach Matt Orgeron said.
Beeles agreed, noting that family ties and the environment she found in the local program were key deciding factors in choosing Martin.
“It’s close to home, and I get to watch my little sister grow up while if I went to school further away, it would be harder,” she said. “What I was looking for in a school was a family, not just a school, and I feel Martin can give that to me.”
Beeles said her favorite memories of her time in a Lady Cat uniform will always be the bonds she made with her teammates and ‘Coach O’ pushing her to development her talent, which has now led to an opportunity at the next level. She added that she wants to work on her shooting and footwork as she makes the transition to the college game and her overall skills as a player.
“First, I want to thank my parents, overall my dad who would never let me give up on myself and my stepmom for pushing me to be my best in everything. Second, Coach O who made me the soccer player I’ve become,” she said.
To hear it from Orgeron, Beeles exemplifies the tireless work ethic he wants to see in his program and is an example of the heights such a drive can help young players achieve.
“Ninna has been an example of hard work and dedication to improving her craft,” the coach said. “From the time she got here as a freshmen to whenever she is leaving now, she has grown probably more than any player I’ve ever had the privilege to coach. It wasn’t because she had spent lots of time playing for club teams. It’s just she has independently worked on it outside practice and during practice. She’s one of those kids who wanted to get there early and stay late. That drive and dedication is what defines her. For her to be a role model this last year and show other players how much she strives to be her best is just absolutely amazing for our program.”
The RedHawks were ranked fifth in the most recent NAIA Coach’s Poll and is one of only four remaining undefeated teams with a 14-0 record this season. Martin has outscored opponents 73-9 thus far in the 2020-21 season.
