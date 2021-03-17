The Giles County High School softball team is taking the field in 2021 with a team first mentality under former Lady Bobcat turned head coach Morgan May.
“I think honestly we’re going to excel at bringing a really true team aspect of the game,” May said. “I think our key to being successful this year is kind of buying into not caring who gets the credit as far as an individual. They’re never going to hear me comment on an individual basis by any means as far as giving credit to one individual. I’m not going to do that. The girls have done a really good job of holding each other accountable, so I definitely think for us to be successful this year, it’s going to have to be we don’t care who gets the credit, we just need to get the job done.”
May takes pride in the fact that softball is helping prepare her team for their next stage of live, referencing seniors Allie Burleson, Jada Gardner and Cheyenne Bixler all having their future plans locked in before the start of their final season on the high school diamond. Burleson has signed to play college ball at Cumberland University, Gardner will be playing for Miles College, while Bixler will be joining the U.S. Army.
“It makes me feel really good despite knowing that those seniors’ junior year got cut, those three have already secured their futures and are ready to go into that next phase of life,” she said.
This year’s team will look much different than the squad that took the field two years ago, which was junior and senior dominant. Kylie Hendricks returns in the circle as one of the team’s top pitchers after serving as a top starter as a freshman two years ago and also one of the strongest hitters at the plate. Joining Hendricks in the pitching staff will be freshmen Gracie Pickett and Marie Bodily as well as Burleson who will pitch some, but will be employed primarily in the field.
May said another strength of this year’s team is several players’ ability to serve in multiple roles and the team’s mix of contact hitting, speed and power through its lineup. Situational hitting will be key to success.
May is joined on her coaching staff by sister, Ali May, and a third former Lady Cat player, Ombreyah Daly.
The head coach summed up her hopes for this year’s team as accountability from the most veteran to the youngest players in the program.
“I really want to see them all hold each other accountable off and on the field for their actions. I think if our seniors approach our freshmen the same way they approach each other, I think that kind of thing is what’s going to take us from good to great.”
