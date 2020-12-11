Four-year starter and perennial all-district honoree Hanna Hill of Giles County High School has made her decision about what sport and what school at which she will continue her athletic career.
Hill has been one of the top multi-sport athletes in the county from a young age, playing nearly every position on the softball diamond and leading her basketball teams to victory from her point guard position on the hardwood.
However, Hill always had her eye on playing basketball at the next level, a chance she has now earned, as she signed to play for the Alabama A&M University basketball team.
“The love I have for basketball is much greater than any other sport,” she said.
She added that education was a top priority as well as a good relationship with potential college coaches when making her decision.
Alabama A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference in Division-I, making Hill the first GCHS player to sign with a D-I program since Erin Freeman initially signed with Kennesaw State in 2017.
The Lady Bulldogs finished 17-13 overall with a 12-6 conference record a year ago. The team has already opened this season 1-0 with an 80-69 win over Troy University. Alabama A&M is coached by Margaret Richards.
Hill said she would like to thank God, her family and all of her coaches for the opportunity. She added that memories with her teammates have been her favorites from her time in a Lady Bobcat uniform.
“Pre-game hypes, we came up with a ‘platinum’ song called ‘Game Day,’ and we sang it before every game. Ashtan Houston was lead singer, Angel Howard was the piano player and everyone else was backup. Carrie Johnson and I were
the dancers,” Hill said.
GCHS head coach Missy Harper had high praise for her star guard who became a team leader on the court the moment she joined the high school team after the Lady Cats had graduated four starters the previous year.
“Hanna is a leader in every sense of the word,” Harper said. “Her growth has been incredible. She came in as a shy reserved young lady and has blossomed into a vocal and strong leader on and off the court. What she does as a player on the court speaks for itself.”
Harper also expressed confidence that her star player has what it takes to compete at the next level.
“Skill-wise, she has what it takes to play at the next level. Personality-wise, she has that grit and competitiveness that you cannot teach,” Harper added.
The GCHS girls’ basketball team is currently on a two-game win streak with road victories over Fayetteville City and Franklin County.
