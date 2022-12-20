The Giles County High School Lady Bobcats lost a heartbreaker at home in search of their first win of the season against Fayetteville City High School Tuesday.
The game was plagued by multiple turnovers for both team, but ended on a last second lay up for the visitors to take the 56-54 win.
The Lady Cats came out aggressive and on fire offensively with 3-pointers from Amya Coffey and Karson Brown leading Giles County to an early 10-2 lead.
Fayetteville rallied late in the first with four points each from Trinity Dixon and Bella Martin to draw the game even at 11-11 by the end of the first period.
Katiah Dudley asserted her presence underneath, hitting for eight points in the second and controlling the boards on both ends of the floor. Fayetteville’s Gracie Hoagland paced her team with seven points in the second, which included banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers a 26-23 lead at halftime.
Kiya Gibson erupted in the third period for the Lady Cats in scoring and on the boards. Gibson scored eight of the Lady Cats 12 thir period points, but Fayetteville notched 13 to build their lead to four points, 39-35, heading into the fourth.
The Lady Cats fought through adversity throughout the fourth period, whittling away at the Fayetteville lead on the strength of 11 points from Gibson and eight from Coffee.
With 7.5 seconds remaining in the game, Giles County had knotted the game at 54 apiece and had possession of the ball.
When Gibson’s shot missed, Dixon came down with the rebound for the Lady Tigers and hit a streaking Elly Bain all alone at the other end of the floor for an easy lay in to give the visitors the 56-54 win.
Giles County had three players in double digit scoring with Gibson’s 21 poitns leading the way. Coffee had 13 and Dudley added 10, also pulling down double digit rebounds.
Six players scored for Giles county with Emiya Garrett hitting for six points, Brown three and Myah Body scoring one point.
Dixon was the leading scorer for Fayetteville City with 15. Bain and Hoagland each had 12.
The Lady Cats fall to 0-5 on the season with games at home Friday (Athens, Ala.) and Saturday (Cornersville).
