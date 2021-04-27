The Lady Bobcat softball team earned a season sweep over Murfreesboro Central Magnet last week, turning in another high-scoring night at the plate, but this time with a shutout as well.
GCHS scored at least three runs in each of the first three innings of an 11-0 win by mercy rule. Freshman pitcher Gracie Pickett navigated her way through five scoreless innings, allowing five hits, two walks and striking out four batters after the Lady Tigers had scored eight runs against the Lady Cats in the first outing.
Pickett allowed a lead-off single in the first but earned a strikeout and then stranded the runner in scoring position by inducing a groundout. Pickett stranded runners on base in each inning, twice sending opposing baserunners back to the dugout with a inning ending strikeout.
The Lady Cats brought their bats in the district home contest, batting around and scoring five runs in the bottom of the first with six base hits. Kylie Hendricks got the scoring started with a two-run single and later scored on a passed ball. Morgen Sharp ended the rally with an RBI base hit for a 5-0 lead entering the second.
After another scoreless frame from Pickett, Allie Burleson led off the bottom of the second with a double and scored on an RBI triple off the bat of Jada Gardner. Hendricks chipped in her third RBI of the night on an double for the third-straight extra-base hit to start the inning. Alley Fletcher added a sac fly to score Hendricks to push the lead to 8-0.
The third inning saw a Central baserunner advance to third, the team’s greatest threat of the night, but Fletcher snagged a sharply hit line drive at first to end the inning, eliciting an ecstatic reaction from her teammates.
The Lady Cats put the game out of reach in the bottom of the third when Sharp reached on a bunt and stole third base before scoring on Burleson’s second double of the evening. Gardner then added her second extra-base hit on an RBI double followed by Hendricks’ team-high fourth RBI on a double to cap the third inning rally.
GCHS finished the night with seven extra-base hits including five doubles and two triples. The Lady Cats outhit Central 16-5 in total.
Marie Bodily finished 2-for-4 with a triple at the top of the lineup. Burleson chipped in a 3-for-4 night at the plate with two doubles, an RBI and three runs. Gardner finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs. Hendricks was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Hope Murphy singled and scored. Melia Roberts finished 2-for-3 with a run. Fletcher chipped in an RBI. Ramsey Dunnavant singled. Sharp was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
The Lady Cats were 4-4 in district play after falling to Nolensville in last week’s second district contest and entered the final week of the district regular season with a chance to finish as high as a tie for second or as low as a tie for fifth in a competitive district race.
GCHS was scheduled to host Community yesterday (Tuesday) before hosting Forrest Thursday in the 12-AA regular season finale.
