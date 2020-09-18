The Giles County Lady Bobcats soccer team has played three games over the course of three weeks. The team first hosted Lawrence County before hitting the road to play Class AA District 12 powerhouses Murfreesboro Central Magnet and Nolensville.
Giles County 2
Lawrence County 2
The Lady Bobcats drew with the Wildcats in a close 2-2 contest that proved dramatic until the final whistle. Morgan Sharp converted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute, confidently firing the ball into the bottom left corner of the net. Sharp later tried for a second on a shot that was deflected by the Lawrence County keeper before Kenzie Shelton scored on a follow-up from the six-yard box that just found its way under the crossbar. Goalkeeper Kylie Hendricks tallied two saves in the match.
Giles County 0
Murfreesboro Central Magnet 9
GCHS next traveled to face 2019 Class AA state semifinalist Murfreesboro Central Magnet (7-0-1), who has carried their remarkable form into this year. The Lady Bobcats failed to find the back of the net off three shot attempts in the affair. Hendricks logged 12 saves in a busy afternoon in goal for the Lady Cats.
Giles County 0
Nolensville 5
In what proves to be an incredibly difficult district annually, the Lady Cats next went on the road to face last year’s Class AA state finalist Nolensville (2-2-2) in what ended in a 5-0 loss. The squad failed to convert on either of its two penalty kicks, as their improvement since facing Murfreesboro was not enough to overcome a talented Nolensville side.
GCHS has experienced scheduling turbulence first-hand in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with games against Zion Christian, Columbia Central, and Lincoln County being postponed to later dates.
The out-of-conference road game against Zion Christian was rescheduled to Sept. 15. The Lady Bobcats will now host Columbia Central Sept. 28, and the game against Lincoln County is yet to be rescheduled,according to the coaches.
