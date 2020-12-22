Two weeks after defeating Fayetteville City on the road, the Giles County High School girls’ basketball team was locked in another exciting battle with the Lady Tigers Dec. 15 at home, which ended with City avenging the earlier loss, 47-45.
The game was one of the best of the early season with neither team ever commanding a double-digit advantage. Both teams struggled from the perimeter early on with no 3-point baskets in the first half. Fayetteville generated much of its offense from towering post, Zanaria Robinson, whose post moves and offensive boards willed her team to a 33-24 advantage on a poor shooting night.
Just as it appeared GCHS would be unable to hang with Robinson and Hannah Litaker’s offense in the second meeting, an unlikely offensive threat knocked down the second most important shot of the night. Elizabeth Cox came in off the bench for the Lady Cats and promptly knocked down the team’s first 3-pointer of the night to cut the lead to six with two quick baskets from the guard. GCHS trailed 36-31 entering the final period but continued the run to take the lead.
Tensions flared in the fourth quarter when the Lady Cats clung to a one-possession lead, and two opposing players collided leading to both being shaken up on the play. A City fan was ejected and was escorted out after attempting to rush the floor.
Fayetteville took the lead on a Gracie Hoagland 3-point basket on the next possession and held on for a 47-45 victory.
Ari Howard finished with a team-high 12 points for GCHS including a perfect 6-of-6 night from the free throw line. Hanna Hill added 11 points. Teondra Williams scored 10 points including six free throws. Maddie White added seven points including a key 3-point basket in the fourth. Cox scored five points, and Kylie Hendricks chipped in two. GCHS finished 17-of-25 from the free throw line compared to a 3-of-6 performance for City.
For Fayetteville, Litaker led her team with 12 points. Hoagland chipped in 11, and Robinson scored nine.
