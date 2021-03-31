The Lady Bobcat softball team honored all those who are part of the battle against breast cancer with their annual pink out game against Marshall County March 23.
GCHS wore specialty pink uniforms, and the school system’s own Gail Pilkinton threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Lady Cats have played a number of close games in the early season, picking up their first win in the Elkmont Tournament but falling to the Tigerettes in 12-AA action, 14-2.
GCHS starting pitcher Kylie Hendricks allowed a lead-off walk in the first but then promptly retired the next three batters in order via the strikeout for a scoreless frame. In the bottom of the first, Jada Gardner’s two-out double gave her team a runner in scoring position, but GCHS was unable to capitalize after Hendricks was intentionally walked to leave the game knotted at 0-0.
The Tigerettes struck first with a four-run second after Hendricks walked multiple batters and Kaniyah Taylor launched a three-run homer for Marshall. The road team added two more runs in the third before Gardner added her second extra-base hit of the night, a solo blast, for the Lady Cats’ first run. GCHS posted a competitive night at the plate, but struggled to bring home runners on base, stranding six runners in the first three innings alone.
Marshall scored five runs on five hits in the fifth to push the lead to 11-1. Gardner continued her impressive night at the plate in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single for a third-straight hit to score Melia Roberts who had reached on a single. The Tigerettes closed out the scoring with a three-run seventh.
Marshall scored 14 runs on nine hits in the game with several unearned runs. Giles registered six hits, scoring two runs and leaving eight runners stranded.
Hendricks struck out six batters in the circle. Gardner led her team with a 3-for-4 performance with double, a homer, two RBIs, a run and finished just a triple shy of the cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.