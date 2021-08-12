The Giles County High School girls’ soccer team is led by a strong junior class as well as incoming freshmen who are already fighting for starting positions.
But GCHS coach Matt Orgeron said this year’s team will be focusing on its wealth of talent rather than depending on one player to rally behind as in years past.
“For many years, we’ve been able to depend on one really strong player to do a lot of the work for us,” Orgeron said. “We have to learn how to play off of each other and everyone hold their own equal weight. If we’re all accountable and we’re all doing what we’re supposed to do at all points in the game, then the sky is the limit. This team has the potential. They have the talent, but we have to all work together as a cohesive team and build on that together.”
Last year, the current junior class had big shoes to fill after the graduation of one of the best senior classes in program history. The result was a winning season, which Orgeron said exceeded expectations and bodes well for the program along with the infusion of talent which is now ascending from the middle school ranks this fall.
GCHS will be employing a 4-4-2 alignment, a slight alteration from previous years due to the fact the team is no longer centered around one go-to striker but multiple talented players at the top of the attack.
“We have two out and out strikers this year, but not necessarily a target player. One of those being Morgen Sharp and the other being a freshman Mia Harlow out of Minor Hill. Both of those are very talented strikers, but they don’t necessarily have the size of a designated player in the striking position. That’s kind of why we’re altering instead of playing our typical 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1, we’re going with the 4-4-2 with a holding mid, an attacking mid and a two-striker system,” the coach said.
In the midfield, the team is led by juniors Kenzie Shelton and Maddie White who are multi-year starters. Senior Erin Abernathy and freshmen Adalyn Brumitt round out the starting unit, but the coach pointed to Aniston Maultsby as a difference maker off the bench who is the equivalent of a 12th starter with flexibility at multiple positions.
The strong junior class once again leads the defense with centerbacks Gia Crenshaw and Cianna Gentry. On the outside are junior Sierra Venoy and freshman Karson Brown. Starting in goal is a player who was the school’s lone three-sport female athlete last season, Kylie Hendricks.
“She’s just a vocal leader who has great hands and great technique. We’re just looking for her to have an outstanding season in the goal,” Orgeron said of the senior keeper.
While the Lady Cats’ district saw Nolensville move out, they added Lincoln County, a consistently strong program. Orgeron believes the district is still one of if not the very strongest in Class 2A.
“We’re going to be highly competitive against our district. You just have those Pages and Central Magnets who you’re always trying to topple. Every year, they’re at the top of their game, and you have to be at the top of your game to compete. It pushes us to be better and to challenge ourselves every day. But it is challenging to be the third smallest 2A school in the state this year,” the coach said.
The momentum that girls’ soccer has seen in the past decade in Giles County from youth to the high school game has Orgeron optimistic that the local soccer scene is building the kind of success experienced by larger communities such as Page and Murfreesboro Central Magnet.
“Our rec program is developing a lot of young talent that is getting very energized and excited for it. Then those players are coming up through the rec program. They’re having opportunities through Southern Tennessee United, our local club program to get a little more exposure, a little higher level of play. Then when they get to high school, they’re a little more prepared because that’s what you’re dealing with when you get to some of these larger towns like Murfreesboro or Franklin where they do have an overabundance of club soccer programs where they’re getting this from a very early age. It’s just great that here in a small town like Pulaski or even in Giles County that we can offer these kids this type of development and this type of exposure to get them ready for the time they’re in high school and potentially get them a scholarship and further their education into college,” he said.
GCHS opens the season Aug. 16 at Culleoka before the home opener the following day against Zion Christian. District play begins Aug. 31 against rival Marshall County, and the district tournament is set to start Oct. 7.
2021 Schedule
8/16 at Culleoka
8/17 Zion
8/20-22 Meet in the Middle Tournament
8/24 Columbia Cent.
8/31 Marshall County
9/7 Murfreesboro Cent.
9/9 at Lawrence County
9/14 at Lincoln County
9/16 at Page
9/21 Tullahoma
9/23 Spring Hill
9/27 at Wayne County
9/30 at Columbia Cent.
