Lady Bobcats softball opened the District 12-AA Tournament with a home victory over Community and then staved off elimination with a walk-off win over Murfreesboro Central Magnet. GCHS also fell to top seed Forrest 10-0 for the team’s first loss of the double elimination tournament.
GCHS is now 6-0 this season against Community and Central which have now both been eliminated from postseason contention. The Lady Cats looked to fend off elimination once again yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against Marshall County which swept GCHS in the regular season series. Results from Tuesday’s contest were not available as of press time.
GCHS 12
Community 7
In a game that lasted nearly four hours due to an extensive weather delay, the Lady Bobcats defeated Community for the third time this season.
GCHS took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Morgen Sharp walked and stole a base before she was chased home by an Allie Burleson double. Jada Gardner then scored herself and Burleson on a two-run homer to extend the lead to 3-0.
In the second inning, the Lady Cats scored four more including a two-run double off the bat of Gardner with RBI base hits from Kylie Hendricks and Marie Bodily as well.
The rains came in the third inning, forcing the long delay. Community scored four runs in the inning including a three-run homer to pull within 7-4. The Lady Cats scored a run in the third and fourth before an RBI single by Melia Roberts and a two-run single by Alley Fletcher gave GCHS a 12-5 lead in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Gracie Pickett picked up the complete game victory in the circle for GCHS. She allowed nine hits and three walks in seven innings while striking out seven batters.
Gardner led her team with a 4-for-4 performance finishing just a triple shy of the cycle with a homer, a double, four RBIs and four runs. Sharp was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs. Burleson finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, two walks and two runs. Hendricks was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Bodily finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run. Roberts chipped in an RBI. Fletcher finished with two RBIs. Abby White walked twice and scored.
