The Giles County High School Lady Bobcats (5-3-1, 2-3-1) soccer team has begun to rack up wins down the stretch of what has proven to be a chaotic schedule.
The team first traveled to Columbia and defeated Zion Christian Academy in a 7-5 shootout, before falling short to District 11-AA rival Page 5-0 later in the week. The Lady Cats enjoyed more success against another district foe, Marshall County, in an 8-1 rout. GCHS was also credited with a no contest win over Spring Hill due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A home matchup with Tullahoma has been rescheduled due to a weather postponement and will now be played at 4 p.m. Oct. 6, and the previously scheduled game against Chattanooga Christian slated for that day has been canceled.
GCHS 7
Zion Christian 5
In what proved to be a high-scoring affair, the Lady Cats got the better of the Eagles behind a hat-trick from forward Ninna Beeles.
Sophomore Morgan Sharp aided in the scoring effort with an additional two goals as well as an assist. Midfielder Kenzie Shelton found the back of the net and assisted twice, and Erin Abernathy rounded out the players who tallied points for the Lady Cats. Senior midfielder Amalie Robinson delivered a pair of corner kicks in the 76’ and 78’ that assisted the final two Lady Cat goals, proving the difference in the contest.
GCHS 0
Page 5
The Patriots came to Pulaski and got the better of the Bobcats in a district rivalry that has intensified in recent years.
GCHS ceded four first half goals before showing marked defensive improvement in the latter half. Gia Crenshaw tallied one shot on goal that forced a Patriot save.
GCHS 8
Marshall County 1
The Lady Bobcats got back to their winning ways against rival Marshall County in an 8-1 victory.
Maddie White recorded a hat-trick in a game where a notable seven of eight goals were generated off assists, as the Lady Bobcats dismantled an overmatched Marshall County side through team play in the final third of the field.
Shelton got the scoring started in the third minute before Beeles added a pair of goals in a four-minute span midway through the first half. White scored, bringing the total to four GCHS goals at the half.
Robinson kicked off the second half with an early goal before White added two more in as many minutes. Makenzie Talley was the final goal-scorer of the evening.
The seven assists were recorded by: Robinson (2), Shelton (2), Beeles (2), and Crenshaw (1). Goalkeeper Kylie Hendricks recorded two saves in the winning effort.
