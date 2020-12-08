The Elkton Lady Elks outscored Minor Hill’s girls in the fourth period to come away with the 19-13 win in an inter-county game hosted by the Lady Wildcats last week.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, which ended with Elkton leading 6-4. Lily Reed, Addison Douthit and Chelsea Bryan each scored for Elkton while Mia-Jo Harlow scored all of Minor Hill’s points in the first half.
Harlow hit a three-pointer while Briar Watson and Alison Workman each scored a basket, giving the Lady Wildcats seven points in the third period.
Elkton scored eight to extend their lead with Taylor Chapman draining a three-pointer, Haley Penley hitting a basket and a free throw and Bryan scoring two points.
Penley put up four more points in the fourth period while Chapman made a free throw for Elkton.
Minor Hill could not keep its offensive momentum in the fourth period with Harlow scoring the Lady Wildcats’ only basket of the period.
Penley led the scoring for Elkton with nine points. Bryan and Chapman had four points each and Reed added two.
Harlow was Minor Hill’s leading scorer with nine points. Watson and Workman added two points each.
