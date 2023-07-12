The Lady Faith Over Facts AAU basketball squad came out on top last month at the 2023 Southeastern Nationals Silver Bracket Championship in Sevierville.
The team is comprised of ladies ages 11 to 16 who attend either Giles County High or GCHS feeder schools. This year’s squads were comprised of ranges from fifth grade to high school sophomores.
Nearly 70 teams descended upon the Gatlinburg area for the weekend competition, with 20 squads from across the Southeast comprising the ladies division.
The 14U squad defeated the DC Queens (Meridian, Texas), 42-24 while the 17U squad dispatched the Lady Knockouts (Lebanon, Tenn.), 46-32 in their respective championship games.
The younger roster was comprised of Braeia Smith, Ashlan Coleman, Maraiya Holt, Kinsley Morris, Akariya Reese, Ka’lyn Holt, Chase Pipkins, Chaselyn Pipkins, Collins Gentry and Brooklyn Tucker.
The upper level roster was filled by Kiya Gibson, Caydee Pipkins, Karson Brown, Eniya Garrett, Chelsea Bryan, Ashlan Coleman and Kinsley Morris.
Virtually every member of both squads had a strong performance during the course of the weekend as the FOF team stresses a brand of “team basketball” as opposed to individualized scoring.
The squads were coached by league founder and former Giles County High Bobcat superstar Tyler Smith and assisted by Ashley Coleman.
“Building our basketball program from the bottom up so that Giles County as a whole continues to compete at the next level is our main mission,” Coleman said. “We are striving to give these young ladies the tools to be successful in life through the game of basketball. We are so proud of their efforts and this achievement.”
The Lady FOF squad will conclude its summer season with two more tournaments in July.
The squads competed in Murfreesboro over the weekend (July 7-9) and will cap their year with a trip to Lebanon later this month.
