IMG_4057 web.jpg

The Lady Faith Over Facts AAU  basketball squad brings home the 2023 Southeastern Nationals Silver Bracket Championship in both divisions last month. Celebrating are (back row, from left) Kinsley Morris, Kiya Gibson, Eniya Garrett, Mariyah Holt, Karson Brown, Caydee Pipkins, Ashlan Coleman, Braeia Smith, Chaselyn Pipkins, Chase Pipkins, (front row) Ka’lyn Holt, Collins Gentry, Chelsea Bryan, (not pictured) Brooklyn Tucker and Akariya Reese.   Submitted

The Lady Faith Over Facts AAU basketball squad came out on top last month at the 2023 Southeastern Nationals Silver Bracket Championship in Sevierville.

The team is comprised of ladies ages 11 to 16 who attend either Giles County High or GCHS feeder schools. This year’s squads were comprised of ranges from fifth grade to high school sophomores.

Tags

Load comments